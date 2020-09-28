Titans Announce Sports Betting Partnership

The Tennessee Titans named BetMGM as their official sports betting partner Monday.

The deal is the first in Tennessee between a professional sports franchise and a sports betting platform, according to the NFL club. The deal includes naming rights on the Titans’ television studio as well as numerous in-game branding opportunities and in-house media productions.

BetMGM recently received a conditional license to offer online sports wagering in Tennessee with a scheduled Nov. 1 launch through its app, which is currently available for download.

The timing coincides with legislation, passed earlier this year, that will allow online/mobile sports wagering in Tennessee beginning Nov. 1.

“We are thrilled to bring BetMGM to the state of Tennessee,” Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, said in a release from the team. “BetMGM will deliver new experiences and levels of engagement to our fans and we’re excited to welcome them in as an official partner.”

BetMGM is a joint venture of MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings, one of the world’s largest sports gaming groups. It already has existing deals with professional sports leagues (MLB, NBA and NHL) as well as individual franchises such as the New York Jets.

“The Titans are an incredible organization and we’re proud to have BetMGM as the team’s first official sports betting partner,” BetMGM’s Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost said. “This is truly a partnership between two great brands and we’re excited to introduce Titans fans to new ways to engage with their favorite football team.”

The NFL announced earlier this year that teams could strike deals with sportsbook operators. That decision stemmed from a 2018 change in national legislation that allows states to dictate their own gambling laws.