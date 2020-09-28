SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans Announce Sports Betting Partnership

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans named BetMGM as their official sports betting partner Monday.

The deal is the first in Tennessee between a professional sports franchise and a sports betting platform, according to the NFL club. The deal includes naming rights on the Titans’ television studio as well as numerous in-game branding opportunities and in-house media productions.

BetMGM recently received a conditional license to offer online sports wagering in Tennessee with a scheduled Nov. 1 launch through its app, which is currently available for download.

The timing coincides with legislation, passed earlier this year, that will allow online/mobile sports wagering in Tennessee beginning Nov. 1.

“We are thrilled to bring BetMGM to the state of Tennessee,” Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, said in a release from the team. “BetMGM will deliver new experiences and levels of engagement to our fans and we’re excited to welcome them in as an official partner.”

BetMGM is a joint venture of MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings, one of the world’s largest sports gaming groups. It already has existing deals with professional sports leagues (MLB, NBA and NHL) as well as individual franchises such as the New York Jets.

“The Titans are an incredible organization and we’re proud to have BetMGM as the team’s first official sports betting partner,” BetMGM’s Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost said. “This is truly a partnership between two great brands and we’re excited to introduce Titans fans to new ways to engage with their favorite football team.”

The NFL announced earlier this year that teams could strike deals with sportsbook operators. That decision stemmed from a 2018 change in national legislation that allows states to dictate their own gambling laws.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jurrell Casey Sustains Season-Ending Injury

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman played just three games for the Tennessee Titans.

David Boclair

Positive COVID Test Sidelines Assistant Coach

Outside linebackers coach and defensive play caller, was not with the Titans during their 31-30 victory over the Vikings.

David Boclair

Early Morning Work Had Raymond Ready to Go

Undersized wide receiver delivered a pair of big plays in the Titans' 31-30 victory over the Vikings.

Mike Hogan

Lewan Injured Late in First Quarter

The three-time Pro Bowler was taken to the locker room with a shoulder injury.

Mike Hogan

Three Game-Winning Drives: A Comparison

They did not start at the same place or cover as much ground in the same way, but they all ended with the Stephen Gostkowski field goal -- and the Titans on top.

David Boclair

Quotes of Note: What the Vikings Said About Losing to Titans

Tennessee overcame a second-half deficit and a big game from a rookie receiver to remain unbeaten.

David Boclair

Three Games, Three Game-Winners for Gostkowski

The Tennessee Titans are 3-0 and their kicker's rocky debut looks like a thing of the past.

Mike Hogan

What We Know Following the 31-30 Victory over the Vikings

Among other things, kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been worth every penny, and every yard has been hard-earned for Derrick Henry.

David Boclair

Titans at Vikings: Live Updates and Analysis

Tennessee hopes its first visit to U.S. Bank Stadium changes its fortunes when playing in the Twin Cities.

David Boclair

Three Keys to a Titans Victory at Minnesota

Tennessee will need to take advantage of Vikings' struggles to score early and to defend the pass pretty much anytime.

David Boclair