Bills Players, Coaches Preparing to Play

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans approach their scheduled Week 5 matchup in two vastly different situations.

The Bills, unlike the Titans, do not have a coronavirus outbreak circulating through their organization. Because of it, they can hold full-team, in-person activities.

No matter what, though the Bills are still preparing to play the Titans, even though the game very well may be postponed and rescheduled to a later date. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said his staff and his team have their focuses on what they can control in uncertain times.

“As we focus on us here at the Buffalo Bills and our building, that has always been our number one goal, the safety and well-being of our employees, our staff, and our players,” McDermott said on Wednesday. “That being said, because of the nature of where things are coming from in terms of our opponent in Tennessee this week, that [focus] for us is aimed at making sure that we're doing things right here with the protocols, and then that we have a good week of practice, leading up to the game."

That is not to say Bills players and coaches are not aware of Tennessee’s situation.

Since Sept. 29, a dozen Titans players and eight staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. The Titans added starting wide receiver Corey Davis to the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday and could not return to Saint Thomas Sports Park to prepare for the Bills.

"In terms of, they're aware of it and their antennas are up,” McDermott said of his players. “Most of these young guys follow social media rather closely, for better or worse. But that said, I know they're focused on going and taking the field here in a few minutes to practice. I understand, as I said before, there's a human element to this and it takes mental toughness to do our best to compartmentalize that.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been one of the biggest storylines of the NFL season thus far. The third-year quarterback is second in the league with in passing yards with 1,326 yards and second in passing touchdowns with 12.

Allen said the Bills are taking a want-to-play mindset with their matchup against the Titans hanging in the balance.

“I wouldn't say it's frustrating, but as a team that's off to a good start we feel like we've got a good thing rolling here," Allen said. “... And again, like I said, we're preparing to play on Sunday. Unfortunately, it takes two to tango and it is what it is.”

Allen’s favorite target, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who the Bills traded for in March, said the Bills understand that the NFL is not a one-team league. He added that the league is dealing with a pandemic that has had a greater impact on the world.

“This isn't a league-wide disaster or anything, the world's going through it as well,” Diggs said. “As far as handling it one day at a time, I'm being understanding more than anything because I feel for those guys too. As far as people being sick, you don't want anybody sick."

Whatever the verdict is on Sunday’s game, the Bills, for now, will keep on keeping on.

“We just had a good practice, and I haven't heard anybody voicing any concerns,” wide receiver Cole Beasley said. “We are all preparing like we are going to play this week."

The rest will be figured out sooner rather than later.

“We'll figure it out. The league will figure it out,” Allen said. “Then, we'll move forward from whenever we get the news if we're playing, if we're not playing. Again, this is a team that's been flexible, and we've been able to adjust and overcome a lot of different things throughout the season. This is just another one of those things."