Wednesday Injury Report: Best Guess Good News For Titans

NASHVILLE – Say this about the Tennessee Titans’ unexpected bye last week: It did them some good in terms of players dealing with injuries.

Six Titans are listed on Wednesday’s official NFL injury report for this Sunday’s scheduled matchup with the Buffalo Bills – and five of them were full participants – or at least they would have been, if the franchise had been allowed to conduct any in-person football activities.

In the case of Tennessee, which continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, the injury report included an estimation of the players’ participation. Among those who figured to be full go was left tackle Taylor Lewan (pictured), who was knocked out of the Sept. 27 game at Minnesota late in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

The only player identified as unlikely to make it through an entire workout was wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

By comparison, more than a dozen players appeared on Buffalo’s injury report and more than half of those did not participate in that team’s workout, which did take place as scheduled.

The complete Titans-Bills injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

(estimated, no workout took place)

Limited participation: A.J. Brown, WR (knee). Full participation: Malcolm Butler, CB (quad); Jadeveon Clowney, OLB (knee); Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring); Chris Jackson, CB (hamstring); and Taylor Lewan, T (shoulder).

BUFFALO

Did not practice: John Brown, WR (calf); Cody Ford, G (groin); Jerry Hughes, DE (not injury related); Matt Milano, LB (pectoral muscle); Andre Roberts, WR (ankle); Levi Wallace, CB (ankle) and Tre’Davious White (back). Limited participation: Cole Beasley, WR (foot); Jake Fromm, QB (not injury related); Zack Moss, RB (toe); Del’Shawn Phillips, LB (quad); and Brian Winters, G (knee). Full participation: Josh Allen, QB (left shoulder).