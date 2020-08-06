Titans' 2017 Draft Pick Opts Out of 2020

Brad Seaton, a seventh-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2017, is among the NFL players who chose Thursday to opt out of the 2019 season just ahead the deadline to make that decision.

Seaton is a 6-foot-9, 330-pound tackle currently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He became the first member of that team to opt out due to COVID-19 concerns.

All decisions to opt out are final as of the 3 p.m. (CDT) deadline.

“After many sleepless nights, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season,” he said in a statement. “This has been the toughest decision I have ever had to make as I have put my entire life into football and the opportunity to prove my ability to the front offices, coaches and players.

“While I love the sport and know I will miss all aspects of being a part of this year’s team, I ultimately decided to put the health and safety of my family first. With so much uncertainty surrounding this pandemic, I had to make a decision best suited to my family.”

In three years as a professional, Seaton never has appeared in a regular season contest. Tennessee selected him 236th overall (out of 253) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Villanova. The 26-year-old spent most of that season on the Titans’ practice squad. In 2018, he spent the offseason and preseason with Buccaneers and in 2019 he was with the Cleveland Browns through the end of training camp but failed to make the roster in either case.

“[I] hope that things clear up soon so we can return to safe football,” Seaton added in his statement. “Wishing health and safety for everyone around the league and nothing but success and rings for my Bucs.”

Only one member of the Titans, undrafted rookie tackle Anthony McKinney, has decided to sit out this season. Other former Titans who made the same choice include guard Chance Warmack, defensive tackle Al Woodsand tight end Cole Wick.