Casey on Facing Henry: Build A Wall

Jurrell Casey knows what is coming.

And he thinks he knows how to stop it.

For the past four years with the Tennessee Titans, Casey practiced against running back Derrick Henry and witnessed some opposing defenses wilt under the running back’s relentless pounding. Now, as a member of the Denver Broncos, he will come face-to-face with Henry in the final game of the NFL’s opening weekend, Sept. 14 at Denver.

“It’s when he gets rolling,” Casey said. “Once those wheels get trucking there’s no stopping this guy. The biggest thing’s going to be up upfront building a wall. Don’t let him have any holes to be able to just go downhill hitting them.

“As long as we can keep him moving sideways, running sideline to sideline we’ll be in great shape.”

The Broncos did just fine against Henry last season – without Casey. They limited the eventual NFL rushing champion to a season-low 28 yards on 15 carries. It was the fewest yards Henry has produced in a game with at least 15 attempts and one of five times in his NFL career that he averaged fewer than two yards per carry in a game.

Denver, of course, won 16-0 in what turned out to be Marcus Mariota’s final start for Tennessee. Coaches turned to Ryan Tannehill the next week and the offense – Henry included – performed at a much higher level over the final 10 games.

The Titans traded Casey to the Broncos in March. The five-time Pro Bowler is now part of a defense that finished among the NFL’s top 10 for points allowed and 16th against the run in 2019.

“I’m ready to get going with the Broncos and go on a run for this championship season,” Casey said. “The first game is going to be hype. You’re going to see me out there making a ton of plays. That’s day-to-day. It’s going to be a little bit more juice coming this game.”