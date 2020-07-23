Undrafted Rookie Ready for 'Numbers Game' in Unusual Camp

Undrafted rookies had enough of an uphill climb already.

Throw in a, ongoing pandemic, a completely virtual offseason, no preseason games, possible roster reductions and more, the hill gets a lot steeper for hundreds of players who are just trying to get their foot in the door somewhere.

Despite all of it, former Missouri Tigers linebacker Cale Garrett is excited for the opportunity at hand: a shot to make the Tennessee Titans roster or practice squad.

“They didn’t draft a linebacker this year,” Garrett told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “so I just felt like this would be a good opportunity for me to contribute to a team and make a roster.”

The Titans have 10 other linebackers on the roster as training camp looms, including one other undrafted free agent.

Another deciding factor for Garrett, one of 14 undrafted free agents Tennessee signed this year, is his admiration for third-year head coach Mike Vrabel and veteran linebackers coach Jim Haslett, who the Titans hired in February after defensive coordinator Dean Peas retired.

“(Vrabel) played for so long and I think he arguably had a Hall of Fame career,” Garrett said. “Coach Haslett is also an old-school linebacker. He’s old-old school. I think he’s about 70. [He’s 64]. But they’re both great guys and great coaches and have a lot of experience between them both as players and coaches.”

It’s easy to see why the Titans and Garrett had mutual interest. Garrett performed at a high level in the SEC while competing against some of the nation’s top talent.

Garrett finished his career at Missouri with 307 total tackles (190 solo, 27.5 for a loss of yards), six sacks, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries. On top of his on-field performance, Garrett was a team captain and won the program’s Rigman Outstanding Underclassman Leadership Award in 2018.

Garrett led the team in tackles as a sophomore (2017) with 105 (seventh in the SEC). While taking home second-team All-SEC honors in 2018, he recorded a career-high 112 tackles, also good for seventh in the conference.

Due to a torn pectoral tendon, he played in just five games as a senior (2019). His impact, however, was still felt. At the time of his injury, he led the SEC in tackles and took home SEC defensive player of the week honors twice in those first five weeks. At season's end, he still finished fifth on the team in tackles with 43.

To make an impact with Titans, though, Garrett knows that he needs to be more than a linebacker. Special teams will be important for him.

“That should be everybody’s mindset coming in,” he said. “What can I do to contribute? What can I do to help this team win ball games and win Super Bowls? That has to be your mindset at the end of the day. I just want to play and win games.”

Rookies and quarterbacks reported to Saint Thomas Sports park in Nashville Thursday. Not for the start of camp, but for coronavirus testing. Players won’t be allowed to enter the facility until they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 twice in 72 hours. In the meantime, virtual meetings will resume with those players. The rest of the roster will report Tuesday and go through a similar process.

There are still many uncertainties surrounding this NFL season, especially for undrafted players like Garrett. It’s possible that many hopefuls will be left out of the picture if training camp rosters are reduced to 80 players. There also won’t be any preseason games.

No matter those decisions, Garrett won’t look too far ahead. An opportunity is better than nothing at all.

“It’s the same situation: It’s up to me. I’m in control of whether I make the team or not,” he said. “It’s a numbers game, too, but I’m going to give it my best shot and let things fall where they may. You have to look at the opportunity you have. I’m really looking forward to it.”