Henry on Contract Talks: "Everything Was Flowing"

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans played beat the clock with their negotiations on a long-term contract extension.

They did not take it to the 11th hour, though. That was when the four-year, $50 million pact ($25.5 million guaranteed) was announced. The talks that led to that accord actually concluded a little while earlier.

“We were talking throughout the week, trying to figure out the best deal or what can we both agree upon,” Henry said in a video conference Thursday.” We just kept communicating. It went on until (Wednesday) and we probably came to an agreement, I think, a couple hours before the deadline was.

“But yeah, it was back and forth a lot during the offseason. I’m happy that we finally found a common ground for us both to agree on to make this deal happen.”

The talks started early in the offseason and continued for months but never turned contentious, according to the second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

The Titans used the non-exclusive franchise tag to retain Henry’s rights when the offseason’s first significant deadline arrived. Roughly two weeks later, the 2019 rushing champion signed that tender, which guaranteed the one-year, $10,278 contract and ensured he would not hold out in an attempt to force the franchise into a longer deal.

There is no telling how long negotiations would have continued if not for Wednesday’s 3 p.m. (CDT) deadline for tagged players to sign a long-term deal. Had that passed without an agreement, Henry would have been forced to play on the franchise tag and would have been eligible for free agency (or another tag) in 2021.

“It was just regular negotiation talks about where they (saw) my value and what we thought,” Henry said. “I think it was just regular negotiation talks, and we couldn’t get it done before the franchise tag deadline. So, they used the franchise tag and we just kept talking, communicating and we continued to work on it. … Everything was flowing, and we just kept communicating.”

The structure of the deal means Henry will earn an additional $4.722 million in 2020, and the Titans get $4.278 million extra under the salary cap.

The fifth-year running back is now one of five Titans veterans under contract at least through 2023. The others are quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who signed his own four-year extension this offseason, tackle Taylor Lewan, safety Kevin Byard and long-snapper Beau Brinkley.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, has led Tennessee in rushing each of the last three seasons and has more rushing yards over the past two (2,599) than any NFL player other Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott (2,791).

“There’s a lot that goes on as far as getting a deal done, contract talks and things like that,” Henry said. “I always expressed my love for the organization, and I feel like they did the same as well. The contract stuff is not always easy. It’s a work in progress, and it took us a while to finally come to an agreement on something. I feel like we’re both happy, and that’s all that matters.

“… I had no doubts. I’m glad it all worked out for both sides.”