AllTitans
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 50 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 50 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 50 figures into the team’s recent history.

Much attention has been paid – and rightfully so – to all the field goal attempts Tennessee Titans kickers missed in 2019. To say they struggled in that regard would be an understatement.

Give the quartet of kickers credit for this much, though: They were pretty darn good on extra-points.

Cairo Santos, Cody Parkey, Ryan Succop and Greg Joseph made 50 of them, in fact. That was the franchise high during the Titans era (1999-present) as well as for any season since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. The previous bests were 43 for the Titans era (1999, 2003) and 48 for the post-merger (1988).

Tennessee was one of just two teams (Baltimore was the other) that made 50 or more PATs last season. And it did so on just 52 attempts, a success rate of 96.2 percent – or well over twice the conversion rate its kickers delivered on field goals (44.4 percent).

Succop and Parkey were the only ones to miss the 33-yard kick that is one of the game’s post-touchdown options. The former was 24-for-25 while the latter made five of six during his brief tenure. Santos (pictured), the placekicker at the start of the season, was good on all 12 he tried. Joseph, who had the job at the end, was a perfect 9-for-9.

The four of them, though, attempted just one 33-yard field goal over the 16 games of the regular season. That was by Santos against Buffalo in Week 5 and it was blocked, one of four field goals he missed that day in what turned out to be his final contest with Tennessee.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eddie George Frets Over Football Without Fans

Running back has not forgotten his early seasons in the NFL when the Houston/Tennessee Oilers had little fan support for home games.

Mike Hogan

Former Titan Indicted in Alleged Benefits Scam

Antwan Odom one of six charged Friday for alleged fraudulent claims to retired players health care program.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 51 Days

In 2003, the Titans defense routinely got off the field when it had the opportunity.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Biggest Camp Questions

No answers yet to Jaguars' quarterback situation, Texans' and Colts' defensive overhauls or Titans' continued free agent pursuit.

David Boclair

NFLPA Agrees to CBA Changes, Training Camps Will Start on Time

David Boclair

Evans Says Titans Eager to Prove People Wrong Again

Leading tackler says he does not sense last year's playoff run made believers of many.

David Boclair

GoFundMe Page Set Up to Benefit Josh Evans in Cancer Fight

Former Titans defensive lineman received a dire diagnosis a little more than a year ago.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 52 Days

No Titans player was more proficient at rushing the passer than Jevon Kearse, who notched 52 sacks during his two stints with Tennessee.

David Boclair

Undrafted Rookie Ready for 'Numbers Game' in Unusual Camp

Linebacker Cale Garrett is among the Titans rookies who reported for the start of training camp Thursday.

Mike Hogan

Titans Offer Opt-Out Options to Season Ticket Holders

Fans can decide now to stay at home in 2020 or wait to see redesigned Nissan Stadium seating options before they make that choice.

David Boclair