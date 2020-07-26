Countdown to Kickoff: 50 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 50 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 50 figures into the team’s recent history.

Much attention has been paid – and rightfully so – to all the field goal attempts Tennessee Titans kickers missed in 2019. To say they struggled in that regard would be an understatement.

Give the quartet of kickers credit for this much, though: They were pretty darn good on extra-points.

Cairo Santos, Cody Parkey, Ryan Succop and Greg Joseph made 50 of them, in fact. That was the franchise high during the Titans era (1999-present) as well as for any season since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. The previous bests were 43 for the Titans era (1999, 2003) and 48 for the post-merger (1988).

Tennessee was one of just two teams (Baltimore was the other) that made 50 or more PATs last season. And it did so on just 52 attempts, a success rate of 96.2 percent – or well over twice the conversion rate its kickers delivered on field goals (44.4 percent).

Succop and Parkey were the only ones to miss the 33-yard kick that is one of the game’s post-touchdown options. The former was 24-for-25 while the latter made five of six during his brief tenure. Santos (pictured), the placekicker at the start of the season, was good on all 12 he tried. Joseph, who had the job at the end, was a perfect 9-for-9.

The four of them, though, attempted just one 33-yard field goal over the 16 games of the regular season. That was by Santos against Buffalo in Week 5 and it was blocked, one of four field goals he missed that day in what turned out to be his final contest with Tennessee.