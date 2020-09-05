Clowney Makes a Business Decision

Things just got a little more interesting on the Jadeveon Clowney front.

The high-profile free agent who the Tennessee Titans have pursued throughout the offseason has fired agent Bus Cook, according to ProFootballTalk, which first reported the move Saturday morning.

Exactly when Clowney cut ties with Cook, a long-time and established agent who has represented big names, including former Titans quarterback Steve McNair, is unclear.

It also is important. League rules mandate a five-day waiting period before a player can hire a new agent, unless the former agent agrees to waive that stipulation.

Interest in Clowney has heated up in recent days as the start of the 2020 NFL season approaches. Due to COVID-19 protocols implemented for this season, a player cannot begin to practice with a team as soon as he signs a contract. First, he must clear two tests and then go through a physical acclimation period.

The Titans confirmed Friday that they have “an offer out” to the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints also are interested, according to numerous reports.

The 27-year-old has played at least 13 games each of the last five seasons and has averaged better than six sacks per year over that span. His best season was 2017, when he played (and started) all 16 games for Houston and then-defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, now Tennessee’s head coach.

Clowney also fired Cook last summer but re-hired days later. Soon after, he and Cook worked out a deal with Seattle that resulted in a trade that sent the three-time Pro Bowler from the Texans to the Seahawks.

Saints representatives visited with Clowney in Houston on Friday, according to a separate ProFootballTalk report and a social media post that shows the player’s personal chef with New Orleans coach Sean Payton.