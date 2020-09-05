SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Clowney Makes a Business Decision

David Boclair

Things just got a little more interesting on the Jadeveon Clowney front.

The high-profile free agent who the Tennessee Titans have pursued throughout the offseason has fired agent Bus Cook, according to ProFootballTalk, which first reported the move Saturday morning.

Exactly when Clowney cut ties with Cook, a long-time and established agent who has represented big names, including former Titans quarterback Steve McNair, is unclear.

It also is important. League rules mandate a five-day waiting period before a player can hire a new agent, unless the former agent agrees to waive that stipulation.

Interest in Clowney has heated up in recent days as the start of the 2020 NFL season approaches. Due to COVID-19 protocols implemented for this season, a player cannot begin to practice with a team as soon as he signs a contract. First, he must clear two tests and then go through a physical acclimation period.

The Titans confirmed Friday that they have “an offer out” to the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints also are interested, according to numerous reports.

The 27-year-old has played at least 13 games each of the last five seasons and has averaged better than six sacks per year over that span. His best season was 2017, when he played (and started) all 16 games for Houston and then-defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, now Tennessee’s head coach.

Clowney also fired Cook last summer but re-hired days later. Soon after, he and Cook worked out a deal with Seattle that resulted in a trade that sent the three-time Pro Bowler from the Texans to the Seahawks.

Saints representatives visited with Clowney in Houston on Friday, according to a separate ProFootballTalk report and a social media post that shows the player’s personal chef with New Orleans coach Sean Payton.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside the AFC South: Pivotal Games

Baltimore looms as an important opponent for two AFC South franchises; for another, the season could hinge on a Week 1 matchup.

David Boclair

Saffold Won't Let Father's Death Break Their Bond

Veteran Titans offensive lineman will use prayer, memories of their shared dream in his 12th NFL season.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 10 Days

The Titans scored 10 times on plays of 50 yards or more -- eight from the offense -- in 2019.

David Boclair

Casey on Facing Henry: Build A Wall

Denver's defense kept the Titans running back in check last season even without the five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman.

David Boclair

Titans Have 'An Offer Out' To Clowney

Coach Mike Vrabel confirms the team's continued pursuit but indicates he has no clarity about the player's thinking.

David Boclair

Receiver Tries Again to Earn Roster Spot

Rashard Davis, cut by other teams at the start of the last three seasons, has been a favorite of Tennessee Titans coaches this offseason.

Mike Hogan

Titans Sign Kicker Stephen Gostkowski

The longtime member of the Patriots becomes Tennessee's fifth placekicker in the last year.

David Boclair

Predicting the Titans' 53-Man Roster

All NFL teams have to make their cuts by Saturday afternoon.

David Boclair

Beasley Shows Signs of Progress

Free agent outside linebacker gets one-on-one, on-field instruction from coach Mike Vrabel on Thursday.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 11 Days

From 1999 thorugh Jeff Fisher's final season as coach (1999), the Titans racked up 11 safeties, most in the NFL during that time.

David Boclair