Famous Faces to Be In The Seats Sunday

NASHVILLE – Professional sports events in Nashville typically are a place to see and be seen.

The Tennessee Titans’ home-opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be limited to the former.

The game between AFC South rivals will be played without fans in the stands due to a decision made last month because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club did offer the opportunity to purchase cutouts, and some notable names seized the opportunity to have their faces displayed. Tim McGraw, Lindsay Ell, Brantley Gilbert, Chase Rice and members of Old Dominion are among the city’s more famous citizens to take advantage of the opportunity.

Former members of the Titans also will be featured among the nearly 1,000 cutouts that were purchased and will be placed in the end zone seating areas. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Tennessee Titans Foundation.

“Some will be a lot of fun, ranging from some of our suer fans to minor and major celebrities,” Titans vice president Gil Beverly said this week. “I think it will be sort of fun to see the reveal around some of those come this Sunday.”

There is a well-known concentration of music industry luminaries along with a growing number of Hollywood personalities in search of a slower pace in the area, and it is unusual to encounter some in the seating area at Nissan Stadium, the Titans’ home since 1998, or at Bridgestone Arena, where the NHL’s Nashville Predators have played since their inception in 1998.

It usually is not difficult for the local teams to find someone notable – and talented enough – to sing the national anthem before games. Sunday, people will be able to look for some famous faces throughout the contest.