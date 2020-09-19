SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Famous Faces to Be In The Seats Sunday

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Professional sports events in Nashville typically are a place to see and be seen.

The Tennessee Titans’ home-opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be limited to the former.

The game between AFC South rivals will be played without fans in the stands due to a decision made last month because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club did offer the opportunity to purchase cutouts, and some notable names seized the opportunity to have their faces displayed. Tim McGraw, Lindsay Ell, Brantley Gilbert, Chase Rice and members of Old Dominion are among the city’s more famous citizens to take advantage of the opportunity.

Former members of the Titans also will be featured among the nearly 1,000 cutouts that were purchased and will be placed in the end zone seating areas. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Tennessee Titans Foundation.

“Some will be a lot of fun, ranging from some of our suer fans to minor and major celebrities,” Titans vice president Gil Beverly said this week. “I think it will be sort of fun to see the reveal around some of those come this Sunday.”

There is a well-known concentration of music industry luminaries along with a growing number of Hollywood personalities in search of a slower pace in the area, and it is unusual to encounter some in the seating area at Nissan Stadium, the Titans’ home since 1998, or at Bridgestone Arena, where the NHL’s Nashville Predators have played since their inception in 1998.

It usually is not difficult for the local teams to find someone notable – and talented enough – to sing the national anthem before games. Sunday, people will be able to look for some famous faces throughout the contest.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Johnathan Joseph gave the Titans an edge in their pursuit of free agent Jadeveon Clowney.

The former Houston Texans teammates had several meaningful conversations in recent weeks.

Mike Hogan

Titans-Broncos One of Cable's Most-Watched Games of 2020

There were essentially no fans in the stands, but nearly eight million people tuned in by other means.

Mike Hogan

Friday Injury Report: Two Titans Out, Four Questionable

Outside linebackers Vic Beasley and Derick Roberson are questionable after having missed Monday's opener at Denver.

Mike Hogan

What Titans Miss Without A.J. Brown

Second-year wide receiver has been ruled out of Sunday's game with Jacksonville due to a knee injury.

David Boclair

Thursday Injury Report: Bad News on Both Sides of Ball

A.J. Brown sits out the entire practice; Malcolm Butler joins those who already were known to have physical issues.

David Boclair

by

Titans6969

Two DBs Added to Practice Squad

Maurice Smith has seen regular-season action each of the last three years; Picasso Nelson looks for his shot with a fourth franchise.

David Boclair

Season-Ticket Holders Expected to Scoop Up All Seats

Franchise officials expect attendance limits to eliminate ticket sales to the general public.

David Boclair

Nashville to Allow Fans at Home Games

Capacity will be limited beginning Oct. 4 against Steelers and will increase to 21 percent for the second half of the season.

David Boclair

Snap Judgments: Conclusions Based on Playing Time at Denver

Derrick Henry is going to shoulder the load again in 2020; Jadeveon Clowney won't ease into things.

David Boclair

Cody Hollister Added to Practice Squad

Wide receiver was waived from the active roster two days earlier.

David Boclair