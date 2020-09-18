It is unclear when outside linebacker Vic Beasley (knee), one of the Tennessee Titans’ most notable offseason additions, will get back into full swing.

When he does, outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen said he will be thrown into the fire.

“It’s hard right now without being able to throw him out there too much,” Bowen said. “Ultimately, it comes down to health. When he’s healthy, when he’s comfortable, when we can get him going, that’s really when he’s going to have the most growth. You learn by making mistakes, by doing stuff and figuring it out as you go, especially in regard to what we’re doing defensively and what we ask of those guys.”

Beasley (pictured) is one of four Titans listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville at Nissan Stadium. Cornerback Malcolm Butler, outside linebacker Derick Roberson and offensive lineman Jamil Douglas have the same designation.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and rookie running back Darrynton Evans were ruled out.

A top-10 draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, Beasley has had himself a challenging offseason. He was mysteriously absent for 10 days at the start of training camp following an entirely virtual offseason. When he finally reported to camp and passed multiple coronavirus tests, the Titans subsequently placed Beasley on the non-football injury list.

Beasley was a limited participant in practices until the last two days, when he was a full participant. He was ruled out for the season-opener at Denver two days before the contest.

The same is true of Roberson, another of the Titans’ pass rushers. A knee injury he sustained late in training camp kept him out against the Broncos, but he has been a full participant at practice all week.

“It’s great having him back,” Bowen said. “He’s knocking the rust off a little bit after missing some time. It’ll be good to get him back out there again today and kind of see where it goes with him.

“It’s always good to get these guys back in the swing of things. I know it helps the other guys too in terms of numbers, rotations, reps and all that other stuff. I am excited about Robey. Hopefully he’ll keep growing and become a little bit more consistent for us.”

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Friday:

Tennessee: Did not participate – A.J. Brown, WR (knee), Malcolm Butler, CB (quad) and Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring). Full participation – Vic Beasley, OLB (knee), Jadeveon Clowney, OLB (hip), Corey Davis, WR (hamstring), Jamil Douglas, OL (hand), Taylor Lewan, LT (illness), Derick Roberson, OLB (knee) and Kenny Vaccaro, S (illness).

Jacksonville: Did not practice –Tyler Davis, TE (knee). Full participation: Josh Allen, DE (calf), Tyler Eifert, TE (not injury related), Adam Gotsis, DE (not injury related), D.J. Hayden, CB (not injury related), Brandon Linder, C (not injury related) and James O’Shaughnessy, TE (not injury related).