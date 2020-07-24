GoFundMe Page Set Up to Benefit Josh Evans in Cancer Fight

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Josh Evans, who has been battling cancer for most of this year.

The page, created by a former member of the team’s community relations department, asks for donations of “any size (to) ease the financial burden of this aggressive illness.” The initial goal is to raise $2,500.

Evans, 47, was first diagnosed in January when tumors were discovered on his kidneys, gall bladder, intestines and pancreas. Last month, he entered an Atlanta treatment facility when an examination revealed that the disease had spread to his spine and liver.

"I'm fighting hard, man, I promise you that,” he told the team’s official website. “It ain't easy. But I'm fighting, and I'm praying I can get through this and I can get myself together. I am not going to give up, regardless of the news I get.”

Evans broke in with the then-Houston Oilers as an undrafted free agent in 1995. He eventually played nine seasons in the NFL, including six with the Titans/Oilers, and was a starter in 1999 when the franchise made its only Super Bowl appearance.

He had a sack in the wild card victory over Buffalo and a half a sack for a safety in the AFC Championship victory at Jacksonville during the Titans’ run to Super Bowl XXXIV. He was credited with three tackles in the loss to the Rams.

His final NFL season was 2004. He reportedly has lost roughly 100 pounds since his playing days.

Evans, who has three children, described his situation as dire.