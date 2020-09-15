SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Byard's Big Deal Already Pays Off in Different Ways

David Boclair

Kevin Byard was not exactly a do-it-all safety when the Tennessee Titans signed him to a long-term contract extension last summer.

One game into the first year of that five-year, $70.5 million pact, he already has done a little more.

Byard forced a fumble for the first time in his NFL career Monday when he knocked the ball loose from running back Melvin Gordon after a two-yard gain on a pass reception early in the second quarter of the season-opener at Denver.

No doubt, it was a coincidence, but that moment came in the first contest after the Titans changed the way they paid him. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that Tennessee had cleared $6.2 million of salary cap space through a restructure of Byard’s contract.

The move does not alter the amount of money the 2017 Pro Bowler and All-Pro will earn this season ($9.1 million), only the way he earns it. The vast majority now has been paid via a restructure bonus of $7.69 million with the rest from base salary ($910,000) and a roster bonus ($500,000), according to spotrac.com.

The forced fumble came in the 65th game of Byard’s career and had a dramatic impact on the outcome. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons recovered at the Broncos’ 23, and five plays later Tennessee scored its first points – and tied the score 7-7 – on a 1-yard touchdown reception by tight end MyCole Pruitt. The Titans ultimately won 16-14.

A third-round draft pick out of Middle Tennessee State in 2016, Byard built a reputation as one of the game’s best safeties in pass defense. He tied for the NFL lead with eight interceptions in 2017 and his 17 picks from 2017-19 are the most by any NFL player of the last three years.

He has led the Titans in interceptions each of the last three years and already is among the franchise’s all-time top 20 for career interceptions.

"That's my biggest thing, I always feel like if we get turnovers on defense we give our offense more opportunities to have the rock and try to win ballgames," Byard said last week.

Now, it is clear that he can do that in more ways than one.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Trust Tannehill When Time is Short

With Monday's victory at Denver, the quarterback has directed four game-winning drives in 11 starts for Tennessee.

David Boclair

Quotes of Note: What the Broncos Said After Loss To Titans

Coach Vic Fangio, players talk about the Titans' game-winning drive, a failed fourth down, facing Derrick Henry and seeing no fans.

David Boclair

Gostkowski Makes Game-Winner After Multiple Misses

The Tennessee Titans' kicking woes continued Monday at Denver though Stephen Gostkowski made one when it mattered most.

Mike Hogan

Titans-Broncos: Live Updates and Analysis

Tennessee seeks to do much better than last season's 16-0 loss at Denver.

David Boclair

Jeffery Simmons Lives Up to the Offseason Hype

https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1305709517045465088

David Boclair

MyCole Pruitt Scores the Titans' First TD of 2020

https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1305706530419900417

David Boclair

Rashaan Evans Ejected in First Quarter at Denver

The Tennessee Titans' leading tackler in 2019 was tossed for throwing a punch; two plays later the Broncos threw a touchdown pass.

Mike Hogan

Things Get Worse for Adoreé Jackson

Two days after he was ruled out for Monday's opener at Denver, the fourth-year cornerback was placed on injured reserve.

David Boclair

A Look at the History of Monday Night Football

https://www.si.com/nfl/video/2020/09/11/monday-night-football-anniversary-daily-cover

David Boclair

Casey Expects 'Great Battle' in First Game Against Titans

Pro Bowl defensive lineman says Monday's game will be no different than the 139 he played for Tennessee.

Mike Hogan