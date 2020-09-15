Byard's Big Deal Already Pays Off in Different Ways

Kevin Byard was not exactly a do-it-all safety when the Tennessee Titans signed him to a long-term contract extension last summer.

One game into the first year of that five-year, $70.5 million pact, he already has done a little more.

Byard forced a fumble for the first time in his NFL career Monday when he knocked the ball loose from running back Melvin Gordon after a two-yard gain on a pass reception early in the second quarter of the season-opener at Denver.

No doubt, it was a coincidence, but that moment came in the first contest after the Titans changed the way they paid him. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that Tennessee had cleared $6.2 million of salary cap space through a restructure of Byard’s contract.

The move does not alter the amount of money the 2017 Pro Bowler and All-Pro will earn this season ($9.1 million), only the way he earns it. The vast majority now has been paid via a restructure bonus of $7.69 million with the rest from base salary ($910,000) and a roster bonus ($500,000), according to spotrac.com.

The forced fumble came in the 65th game of Byard’s career and had a dramatic impact on the outcome. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons recovered at the Broncos’ 23, and five plays later Tennessee scored its first points – and tied the score 7-7 – on a 1-yard touchdown reception by tight end MyCole Pruitt. The Titans ultimately won 16-14.

A third-round draft pick out of Middle Tennessee State in 2016, Byard built a reputation as one of the game’s best safeties in pass defense. He tied for the NFL lead with eight interceptions in 2017 and his 17 picks from 2017-19 are the most by any NFL player of the last three years.

He has led the Titans in interceptions each of the last three years and already is among the franchise’s all-time top 20 for career interceptions.

"That's my biggest thing, I always feel like if we get turnovers on defense we give our offense more opportunities to have the rock and try to win ballgames," Byard said last week.

Now, it is clear that he can do that in more ways than one.