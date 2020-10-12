Know the Foe: Five Questions About the Buffalo Bills

There are five NFL teams that have yet to lose a game this season, but that number is about to decrease by one.

The Tennessee Titans (3-0) and Buffalo Bills (4-0) are scheduled to meet in a rare Tuesday matchup, one that will test the Titans in a number of ways. Buffalo has more wins than the three teams Tennessee has beaten combined. Plus, the Titans have to play this game after an unexpected bye and an abbreviated practice schedule.

We asked Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com about the Bills and sorts of challenges they pose.

1) Sean McDermott is in his fourth season as head coach. Buffalo made the playoffs in two of the first three and is 4-0 so far in 2020. What are the defining characteristics of a McDermott team?

Intelligence and versatility are the two words that come to mind when I think of the characteristics on a Sean McDermott team. Although physical talent is obviously important, McDermott values players who understand their role and how their play can impact others. When the Bills struggle against the run, for instance, it's generally a case of one or two players not filling their gaps. If gap integrity is comprised, that hurts the other players on the field.

In terms of versatility, McDermott is looking for players who provide the most bang for their buck. Whether it is a defensive lineman who can play at a few spots (Quinton Jefferson), OL that can play across the line (Ryan Bates/Cody Ford/Daryl Williams), gadget players (Isaiah McKenzie) or receivers who can play at multiple spots (Gabriel Davis), McDermott finds players who can do multiple things to help the team win.

2) What has the addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs meant to the offense?

The addition of Stefon Diggs has been huge for the Bills offense. Josh Allen's early MVP level play has a lot to do with Diggs' ability to create separation and play contested plays. He has also taken some attention off of the likes of John Brown, Cole Beasley and Davis which has helped the trio all perform well.

Diggs' acquisition has possibly helped Brian Daboll more than anyone else. With a true No. 1 receiver in the fold, Daboll has been able to run whatever personnel he wants with great success.

3) Josh Norman was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback in 2015 with Carolina. He made his Buffalo debut last Sunday. How close is he to being the player he was five years ago?

I don't think it's realistic to expect the Josh Norman of five years ago. However, I think getting a Norman that is significantly better than what we saw in Washington is possible. The Washington Football Team did not put Norman in a place to succeed nor did they have great personnel around him. In Buffalo, Norman is in a defense that he knows extremely well and one that plays to his strengths on the field. He also has tremendous talent around him in the secondary.

Norman also gives the defense a player who can create turnovers and swing momentum back in their favor as we saw in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders when he forced and recovered a Darren Waller fumble.

4) The Bills have outscored the opposition 76-19 in the first half. What has been the key to the fast starts?

Daboll has scripted some tremendous drives to open games, first and foremost, which has led to Buffalo scoring before their opposition in all four games this year.

Of course, an offensive coordinator is only as good as the talent he has on the field. Josh Allen has been excellent early in games delivering strikes to the intermediate areas of the field and dialing up the deep ball with great success. Buffalo has also helped themselves but getting into manageable down and distances early in games and avoiding costly penalties.

5) Every Titans' opponent has to deal with running back Derrick Henry. Who on Buffalo's defense is critical to keeping Henry from running wild?

This will sound like a cop out, but the entire defensive line is critical to keeping Henry from running wild. Gap integrity will be crucial. If every individual player does his job, Henry could have a similar outing to what Josh Jacobs experienced in Week 4. If the Bills fail in that area, Henry will run the ball with great success.