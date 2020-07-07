AllTitans
Countdown to Kickoff: 69 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 69 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 69 figures into the team’s recent history.

The decade ended on a high note, but the seasons from 2010 to 2019 will not exactly be remembered as a high point in the history of the Tennessee Titans.

In those 10 seasons the Titans won 69 games, an average of just under seven per season. Only six teams celebrated fewer victories. They were the New York Jets (68), Oakland (63), Washington (62), Tampa Bay (59), Jacksonville (51) and Cleveland (42).

What’s unique about Tennessee’s paltry win total is that it actually had a winning record in five of those 10 seasons – 9-7 in 2011 and again each of the last four years.

It was the back-to-back seasons in which the Titans tied for the league’s worst record (2-14 in 2014 and 3-13 in 2015) that were the significant factor in how the decade turned out in total. The rest of the decade included one 7-9 record and two 6-10s.

Five times the Titans finished second in the AFC South, including 2013 (the 7-9 record). Twice they finished third and three times they finished fourth. They were the only one of the division’s four teams that did not end up on top at least once, but they did make it to the conference championship game last season, which is farther than one of their division rivals (Houston) ever got.

Coincidentally, in the preceding decade (2000-09) Tennessee lost just 69 games. Only seven teams, six of which won Super Bowls, had fewer defeats.

