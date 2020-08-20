Countdown to Kickoff: 25 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 25 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 25 figures into the team’s recent history.

Michael Griffin was the Tennessee Titans’ first pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

And when it comes to picking off passes, he tops the list.

Griffin’s 25 interceptions from 2007-15 are the most by any player for the franchise during the Titans era (1999-present). The only other player with at least 20 is cornerback Samari Rolle, who got 23.

A safety, Griffin intercepted at least one pass in each of his nine seasons with Tennessee. He led the team or tied for the lead in interceptions four times, including three straight from 2010-12. The first he topped the Titans was in 2008, when he tied for second in the NFL with a career-high with seven.

It took until the 12th game of his rookie season before he got the first one, but that started a streak of three straight contests with at least one. Three times, including twice in 2008, he intercepted multiple passes in a game. His final interception came in Week 6 of 2015.

Tennessee got Griffin with the 19th overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft, which made him the only safety the franchise has selected in the first round since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

A two-time Pro Bowler, he is tied for eighth in franchise history with Ken Houston, also a safety and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.