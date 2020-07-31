AllTitans
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 45 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 45 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 45 figures into the team’s recent history.

Coach Mike Vrabel likes to say there are mistakes, and there are mistakes that get you beat. It is important to have as few of the latter as possible.

Along those lines, there are some penalties that hurt more than others. For example, flags thrown against the defense that give the other team a fresh set of downs can prove particularly costly.

In two seasons under Vrabel, Tennessee Titans opponents have gotten 45 first downs as a result of penalties. That is the fewest in the NFL over that span. Cincinnati (47) and Indianapolis (48) are the only other teams with less than 50.

Last season, the Titans had two games in which opponents did not get any first downs as a result of penalties and three others with just one apiece. The season-high was three (the same as in 2018) and it happened twice. In both cases, vs. the L.A. Chargers and the second meeting with Jacksonville, Tennessee still managed to win.

Tampa Bay was the NFL’s most penalized team in 2019 and had three games in which opponents got four or more first downs by penalty.

In two years under previous coach Mike Mularkey, the Titans had two games with five first downs allowed by penalty and two others with four. Mularkey’s first game as interim head coach in 2015 included seven opponents’ first downs by penalty (they still won in overtime).

Tennessee has not won every time out since Vrabel became head coach. There have not been many times, though, when his team has beaten itself with penalties, though.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tannehill Sees Valuable Role for Rookie Running Back

Darrynton Evans experience, potential as a pass-catcher 'can give defenses a hard time.'

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 46 Days

With 46 rushes against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, the 2008 Titans offense showed what it did best.

David Boclair

Robinson Provides Update of Beasley's 'Unexecused' Absence

Titans general manager says the free agent linebacker plans to join the team 'in the near future.'

David Boclair

Vrabel 'Hopeful' Players Make Good Choices When On Their Own

Titans coach says you 'try to influence them the best that you can.'

Mike Hogan

Henry One of NFL's Top 10 Players for 2020

Titans running back lands at No. 10 on the list determined by a vote of players across the league.

Mike Hogan

Players Might Miss Preseason Games More Than They Realize

Meaningless contests provide a meaningful break from the training camp grind.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 47 Days

In seven seasons with Tennessee, defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth spent an inordinate amount of time in the opponent's backfield.

David Boclair

Vic Beasley a No-Show for Start of Camp

Free agent linebacker was the only one who did not report with the rest of the Titans veterans Tuesday.

David Boclair

Corey Davis Placed on PUP List

Wide receiver in a contract year is one of two Titans veterans who will be sidelined by a physical issue at the start of training camp.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 48 Days

Tim Shaw did exactly what was expected during his three seasons with the Titans; it is what happened next that he never anticipated.

David Boclair