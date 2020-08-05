AllTitans
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 40 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 40 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 40 figures into the team’s recent history.

It was not a day that everything went right for the Tennessee Titans. But the things that went against them were minimal, to be sure.

On Dec. 13, 2009, for the first – and thus far only – time during the Titans era (1999-present), Tennessee won a game by 40 points. In fact, that was the exact margin of victory in their 47-7 rout of the St. Louis Rams at Nissan Stadium.

Injuries forced the Rams to start their third-string quarterback, Keith Null. The Titans’ defense intercepted Null five times, two each by cornerback Cortland Finnegan and linebacker Keith Bulluck (pictured) and one by cornerback Vincent Fuller. The fourth, by Fuller, was returned 45 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring.

The margin could have been even worse. After two of Tennessee’s first three possessions ended with touchdowns, the next six all stopped short of the end zone (four field goals, two punts).

Then there was the fact that quarterback Vince Young left the game early in the second with a hamstring injury, which he sustained on a 44-yard run. Before he was hurt, Young completed six of eight passes, including one short throw that running back Chris Johnson turned into a 66-yard touchdown reception and a 14-0 lead on the final play of the first quarter.

The 47 points scored are tied for the second highest single-game total of the past 21 seasons. It also was one of 13 games in which the Titans scored 40 or more, but the only one of those in which they held the opponent to single digits on the scoreboard.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wait for Vic Beasley Continues

Coach Mike Vrabel says he still wants the free agent linebacker 'to be a part of the football team.'

David Boclair

Titans Aim to Keep Coronavirus at Bay During Camp

Player health and safety during preparation for the season seen as an important first step toward success.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 41 Days

Once -- just once -- the Tennessee Titans allowed 41 points in a game but still won.

David Boclair

Coronavirus Had Little Impact on Landry's Offseason

Titans' 2019 sack leader already had installed a home gym by the time things shut down in March.

Mike Hogan

Dennis Kelly a 'Dictator' When it Comes to Enforcing Coronavirus Protocols

Titans players say their NFLPA rep is unrelenting, even annoying when it comes to enforcing agreed upon health and safety policy.

Mike Hogan

First-Round Pick is Last to Sign

Isaiah Wilson concludes contract negotiations, removed from COVID-19 reserve list.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 42 Days

Donnie Nickey's 42 tackles on defense don't begin to tell the story of his eight seasons with the Titans.

David Boclair

'Several Teams' Reportedly Interested in Delanie Walker

New England, which is desperately short on tight ends, among those who are said to be looking at the 35-year-old former Titans star.

David Boclair

A Second State Honors Henry's 2019 Performance

Titans running back named Alabama Sports Writers Association Pro Athlete of the Year.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 43 Days

From 1999 through 2019 the Titans attempted 43 two-point conversions, which puts them in the bottom half of the NFL.

David Boclair