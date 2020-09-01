Succop Gets Another Shot

What have you done for me lately?

Well, Ryan Succop has not done anything for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were willing to look past his most recent NFL season to what he had accomplished previously.

The Buccaneers signed Succop on Tuesday, days before the NFL’s mandatory roster cuts.

“Ryan’s got a really good résumé,” coach Bruce Arians said. “He was injured. He’s healthy. … So, it’ll be a competition for the next few days.”

Succop, 33, spent the past six seasons with Tennessee, although he was on injured reserve for the majority of 2019. In six games last season he missed five of six field goal attempts and one of 25 extra-point tries. That prompted the Titans to release him in March, and he remained unsigned until now.

All NFL teams have until 3 p.m. (CDT) Saturday to reduce their rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Tampa Bay went through the offseason with two kickers, Matt Gay, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 who played all 16 games for them last season, and Elliot Fry, a 25-year-old out of South Carolina who never has kicked in an NFL regular-season contest.

Fry was cut to make room for Succop, who now will battle Gay for the job. Succop and another former Titans kicker, Cody Parkey, worked out for the Buccaneers in recent days.

The final pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by Kansas City, Succop has made 236 field goals in 11 seasons.

Since the start of the 2009 season, he is ninth in the NFL in field goals made, 10th in points scored (1,046) and 12th in field goal percentage among kickers with at least 200 attempts.

If he manages to win the job with the Buccaneers, Succop is likely to get plenty of opportunities to redeem himself. Tampa Bay signed free agent quarterback Tom Brady and coaxed tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement this offseason and added them to an offense that tied for third in the NFL in scoring last season.