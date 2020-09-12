SI.com
AllTitans
Countdown to Kickoff: 2 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is two days away. So, today we look at one way the number two figures into the team’s recent history.

Ryan Tannehill was the NFL’s 2019 Comeback Player of the Year, but the truth is that he did not get back to where he was. He went in a whole different direction, figuratively speaking.

There was no better example of that than the Tennessee Titans quarterback’s two rushing touchdowns in a Nov. 24 victory over Jacksonville. In seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Tannehill never scored more than two rushing touchdowns in a season, and the only time he did that was as a rookie.

Against the Jaguars, he started the scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run with 6:29 to play in the second quarter (pictured) and capped it with a three-yard plunge with 9:47 remaining. The Titans never trailed and won 42-17.

In so doing, he equaled the single-game, franchise high for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback during the Titans era (1999-present). The only others to do it were Steve McNair (four times) and Marcus Mariota (once), and both of those guys were known for their ability to run in a way Tannehill is not.

Additionally, the performance made Tannehill one of seven NFL quarterbacks with two rushing touchdowns in a game last season. The others included Houston’s Deshaun Watson (twice), Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and – surprisingly – New England’s Tom Brady.

Tannehill’s first rushing touchdown for Tennessee, which came two weeks before the Jacksonville victory, was his first in 27 games. He finished the year with four, twice his previous career-high and tied for fourth among all NFL quarterbacks in 2019.

Isaiah Wilson Arrested, Charged with DUI

Incident is the latest in a growing string of missteps for the Titans' 2020 first-round draft pick.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Who Is That Guy?

A look at unlikely or unexpected roster decisions by the Titans, Texans, Jaguars and Colts.

David Boclair

Opener Looms 'Like First Day of School'

No preseason, no fans, no problem say Titans players as they look forward to Monday's contest at Denver.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 3 Days

When it comes to recovering fumbles, three is a big number.

David Boclair

Friday Injury Report: A Starter on Defense Added to the List

Adoreé Jackson has a knee issue that limited his participation in the day's workout.

David Boclair

Brown Eager to Build On Memorable Rookie Year

One of 2019's breakout offensive performers was not sure he would get the chance for a 2020 encore.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 4 Days

The Tennessee Titans' run of four straight seasons with identical 9-7 records is an NFL first.

David Boclair

Thursday Injury Report: Beasley Not a Full Participant

Wide receiver Corey Davis and rookie running back Darrynton Evans also were limited for the Titans.

David Boclair

Clowney Expects Vrabel to Keep Him on the Move

High-profile free agent says his first few days with the Tennessee Titans already remind him of 2017, when coach Mike Vrabel was his coordinator at Houston.

David Boclair

Raymond Returns to Dual Role on Special Teams

Head injury sustained late in 2019 does not discourage return man from handling punts and kickoffs in 2020.

David Boclair