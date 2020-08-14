SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Countdown to Kickoff: 31 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 31 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 31 figures into the team’s recent history.

Part of what it took for Ryan Tannehill to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award for 2019 was the ability to get back up after a sack.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback set numerous career-highs and led the league in a couple notable passing categories despite the fact that he was sacked 31 times last season.

That number did not represent a career high. Not even close, in fact, because for the first six weeks he was the backup to Marcus Mariota and only dropped back a limited number of times.

However, in terms of the frequency that opposing pass rushers got to Tannehill, he rarely has had it worse. His sack percentage of 9.8 was the highest among all NFL quarterbacks who started at least 10 games in 2019. Second on that list was Carolina’s Kyle Allen at 8.6 percent followed by Seattle’s Russell Wilson at 8.5 percent.

That figure meant that Tannehill ended up on the ground nearly one out of every 10 times he dropped back and expected to throw, and it marked two years in a row that he led the league in that regard.

Actually, he tied for first in 2018 with Mariota. Both went down an astonishing 11.3 percent of the time that season (more than once every 10 drop-backs). In Mariota’s case, that represented the worst any Titans quarterback (1999-present) ever has had it – at least those that started at least 10 games. By comparison, Steve McNair’s worst during his time with Tennessee was 7.9. Jake Locker’s was 7.4 and Vince Young’s was 6.5.

Yet things could have been worse. And they were for Mariota, who threw just one pass in the final 11 weeks. He had a whopping 13.5 sack percentage in 2019 before Tannehill took his spot – and a significant number of hits.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joseph 'Would Love' to Reunite With Clowney

Former Texans teammates are products of the same South Carolina hometown.

Mike Hogan

Video Suggests Succop has Straightened Out Kicking Issues

Former Titans record-holder is shown making a pair of 60-yard field goals during a recent training session.

Mike Hogan

The 12 Teams That Could Win the Super Bowl

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/13/nfl-12-super-bowl-55-contenders

David Boclair

Landry's BC Sack Successor Signs with Titans

Wyatt Ray was on the practice squads of three different NFL franchises in 2019.

David Boclair

With His Practice Habits, Henry 'Sets the Tone'

The NFL's 2019 rushing champion and recent recipient of contract extension will be a central figure when the Tennessee Titans move into the next phase of the offseason Friday.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 32 Days

There have been 32 times in the last 21 years that a Titans victory has included a player with more than 100 receiving yards.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 33 Days

Thirty-three times over the past 21 seasons, the Titans have lost by more than 21 points.

David Boclair

This Season Won't Exactly Be Business as Usual for Correa

Fifth-year linebacker returns without his long-time coordinator and with higher-than-ever expectations.

David Boclair

Jurrell Casey Settles in to New Surroundings

Former Titans defensive lineman finds Denver's luxurious training facility to his liking.

David Boclair

Veteran Outside Linebacker Waived

Injury helps derail Reggie Gilbert's quest for a bigger role with the Titans in 2020.

David Boclair