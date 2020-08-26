SI.com
AllTitans
Countdown to Kickoff: 19 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 19 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 19 figures into the team’s recent history.

Perhaps Samari Rolle could have had a few more interceptions during his seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Then again, maybe not.

What is certain is that the cornerback, selected in the second round in 1998 out of Florida State, made it exceedingly difficult for opposing wide receivers to get their hands on the ball.

Never was that truer than when he was credited with a career-high 19 passes defensed in 2000, the season he was named a first-team All-Pro and made his only Pro Bowl appearance.

Rolle became a starter in his second season and for five straight years (1999-03) he broke up at least 14 passes and had at least two interceptions. He led or tied for the team lead in interceptions in four of those five years. Likewise, he recovered multiple fumbles four times in those five seasons. His 2000 performance included seven picks as well as four and a half sacks (both personal bests).

In all, he broke up 93 passes during as a member of the Oilers/Titans, the most by any player since the franchise relocated from Houston in 1997, and almost always did so while matched up against the opposing team’s top wide receiver.

With 23 career interceptions, he ranks just outside the franchise’s all-time top 10 (he is tied for 11th. During the Titans era (1999-present), only safety Michael Griffin had more.

