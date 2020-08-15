SI.com
Countdown to Kickoff: 30 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 30 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 30 figures into the team’s recent history.

The path to last season’s AFC Championship game was not exactly a smooth one for the Tennessee Titans.

It included a few potholes, usually at the same point on the journey. The Titans allowed 30 points in the second quarter of their three playoff games, victories at New England and Baltimore and a loss at Kansas City. That was half the total they surrendered for the entire postseason and the most they have allowed in any single quarter of any playoff year beginning with 1999.

The stage was set early. The Patriots took the lead when they scored a touchdown three seconds into the second quarter of the wild card matchup. They added to their advantage with a field goal shortly before the two-minute warning and outgained Tennessee 95-89 in that period.

At Baltimore, the Titans scored in the opening minute of the second period but were outscored 6-0 and outgained 150-40 over the remainder of the first half. It ended with a field goal as time expired that cut Baltimore’s deficit to one score (eight points).

Kansas City took control of the conference championship with 11 seconds to play in the second quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored on a 27-yard touchdown run (pictured). It was the Chiefs’ second touchdown in as many possessions of that period, and they outgained Tennessee 159-81 during those 15 minutes.

Almost without fail, things got back on track in the third quarter. Tennessee outscored its three opponents 14-0, but it was a bit of a bumpy ride to get to that point.

