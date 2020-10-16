SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Friday Injury Report: Brown Good to Go Again

Mike Hogan

A.J. Brown considered the Tennessee Titans’ Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills as a fresh start.

The second-year wide receiver battled a knee injury since Week 1 and the next two games. Brown, the Titans leading receiver last season, willed himself into the lineup on Tuesday night, and it paid off for him and his teammates.

“Leading up to the week, I didn’t know when I was going to be able come back. It was based on how I felt,” Brown said during a video press conference on Friday. “I felt pretty good last week, and I decided to give it a go.”

In the Titans’ 42-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Brown led the Titans with seven receptions (on nine targets) for 82 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown on his team’s second play from scrimmage.

“It definitely was emotional after the first touchdown,” Brown said. “There was a lot of uncertainty in the air about when I was going to come back, and if I was going to ever come back. It was challenging, but I persevered through it.”

This week, the challenge of getting prepared has been a lot harder, especially for players who are less than 100 percent. The fact that the game against Buffalo was on Tuesday means a short turnaround for the next one.

Brown sat out Thursday’s workout but was a pull participant – along with nearly every other player on the roster – on Friday and looks ready to go Sunday against the Houston Texans.

“It is what it is,” Brown said. “You have to find a way to get through it so you can be out there for the team on Sundays. Whatever you got to do during the week to be prepared, that is what I am doing. If there is some pain here and there, I am cool with it.

“You have to dial into the mental part of the game and let our bodies catch up a little bit. We may be a little sore, but we have to dial in. … We just have to be sharp.”

The official Titans-Texans injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status: Questionable – DL DaQuan Jones (foot), did not practice Friday.

Others: Full participation — WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Malcolm Butler (quad), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/illness), LB Nick Dzubnar (shoulder), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), S Joshua Kalu (shoulder), T Dennis Kelly (groin), T Taylor Lewan (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (ribs), CB Chris Milton (foot), DL Larrell Murchison (ankle), TE Jonnu Smith (quad), S Kenny Vaccaro (hamstring/calf) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring).

HOUSTON

Sunday status: Questionable – TE Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion), limited participation; CB Cornell Armstrong (knee), limited participation; RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), limited participation; and LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), limited participation.

Full participation: LB Dylan Cole (knee), OLB Jacob Martin (ankle) and T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). 

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Simmons 'Feeling Great' After Coronavirus

The Tennessee Titans' 2019 first-round draft pick is the latest returned to the active roster after being sidelined by COVID-19.

Mike Hogan

by

JohnnyV

Thursday Injury Report: Four Unable to Practice

A.J. Brown and DaQuan Jones, fresh off their returns, among those who sit out as preparations for Houston commence.

David Boclair

Tannehill Laughs Off Touchdown Fail

Tennessee Titans quarterback stumbled, fell as he attempted to celebrate his first rushing score of the season Tuesday against Buffalo.

David Boclair

Titans vs. Bills: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak has created a rare NFL Tuesday night contest.

David Boclair

Rookie Running Back Placed on Injured Reserve

Darrynton Evans continues to struggle with a hamstring issue that has hindered him since preseason camp.

David Boclair

Power Rankings: Titans Top 10 Across the Board

Tennessee is one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL but few are willing to put make room in their top five.

Mike Hogan

Report: One Player Unhappy, Wants Out

Kamalei Correa has requested a trade a day after he was inactive for the victory over the Buffalo Bills.

David Boclair

Wednesday Injury Report: Beating Buffalo Left Titans Battered

More than a dozen players would have been unable to practice had a workout been scheduled.

David Boclair

Titans' COVID-19 Reserve List Gets Shorter By the Day

Wide receivers Adam Humphries and Cameron Batson were removed Wednesday.

David Boclair

Bills Without Some Big-Name Players of Their Own

COVID-19 has cost the Tennessee Titans to performers on both sides of the ball; Buffalo's injury issues have helped even out things.

Mike Hogan

by

Reddawg007