Friday Injury Report: Brown Good to Go Again

A.J. Brown considered the Tennessee Titans’ Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills as a fresh start.

The second-year wide receiver battled a knee injury since Week 1 and the next two games. Brown, the Titans leading receiver last season, willed himself into the lineup on Tuesday night, and it paid off for him and his teammates.

“Leading up to the week, I didn’t know when I was going to be able come back. It was based on how I felt,” Brown said during a video press conference on Friday. “I felt pretty good last week, and I decided to give it a go.”

In the Titans’ 42-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Brown led the Titans with seven receptions (on nine targets) for 82 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown on his team’s second play from scrimmage.

“It definitely was emotional after the first touchdown,” Brown said. “There was a lot of uncertainty in the air about when I was going to come back, and if I was going to ever come back. It was challenging, but I persevered through it.”

This week, the challenge of getting prepared has been a lot harder, especially for players who are less than 100 percent. The fact that the game against Buffalo was on Tuesday means a short turnaround for the next one.

Brown sat out Thursday’s workout but was a pull participant – along with nearly every other player on the roster – on Friday and looks ready to go Sunday against the Houston Texans.

“It is what it is,” Brown said. “You have to find a way to get through it so you can be out there for the team on Sundays. Whatever you got to do during the week to be prepared, that is what I am doing. If there is some pain here and there, I am cool with it.

“You have to dial into the mental part of the game and let our bodies catch up a little bit. We may be a little sore, but we have to dial in. … We just have to be sharp.”

The official Titans-Texans injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status: Questionable – DL DaQuan Jones (foot), did not practice Friday.

Others: Full participation — WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Malcolm Butler (quad), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/illness), LB Nick Dzubnar (shoulder), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), S Joshua Kalu (shoulder), T Dennis Kelly (groin), T Taylor Lewan (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (ribs), CB Chris Milton (foot), DL Larrell Murchison (ankle), TE Jonnu Smith (quad), S Kenny Vaccaro (hamstring/calf) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring).

HOUSTON

Sunday status: Questionable – TE Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion), limited participation; CB Cornell Armstrong (knee), limited participation; RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), limited participation; and LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), limited participation.

Full participation: LB Dylan Cole (knee), OLB Jacob Martin (ankle) and T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder).