Thursday Injury Report: Four Unable to Practice

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans training room was not crowded Thursday. That sort of thing is not allowed right now because of COVID-19 protocols.

Given the number of names on the team’s official injury report, though, it is likely the players were coming and going from that room for the better part of the day. The good news for the Titans is that the majority of them eventually made it out to the practice field.

Only four – wide receiver A.J. Brown, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, nose tackle DaQuan Jones and cornerback/special teamer Chris Milton – did not participate in the day’s workout. Each played in Tuesday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills. Brown had missed the previous two because of a knee injury, and Jones (pictured) had been removed from the team’s COVID-19 reserve list days before that contest.

Thursday was the Titans’ first full day of preparation for Sunday’s contest with the Houston Texans.

It is the second straight game for which Tennessee will have an abbreviated work week. Preparation for Buffalo came after an unexpected bye and an extended period of inactivity that allowed virtually the entire roster to enter the game heathy. This time, guys have to get healthy in a hurry.

“We have to continue to work and show them things that they're going to see in the game, or what we think they're going to see, try to get them as ready as possible under the circumstances of a quick turnaround,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We try to structure the schedule that's going to have them ready to go. It changes every week just like it did last week, just like it will this week.”

The official Titans-Texans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/illness), DL DaQuan Jones (foot) and CB Chris Milton (foot). Limited participation: CB Malcolm Butler (quad), LB Nick Dzubnar (shoulder), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), S Joshua Kalu (shoulder), T Dennis Kelly (groin), T Taylor Lewan (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (ribs), DL Larrell Murchison (ankle), TE Jonnu Smith (quad), S Kenny Vaccaro (hamstring/calf) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring).

HOUSTON

Limited participation: TE Jordan Atkins (ankle/concussion), LB Dylan Cole (knee), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) and T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). Full participation: WR Keke Coutee (not injury related), OLB Jacob Martin (ankle), and DE J.J. Watt (not injury related).

