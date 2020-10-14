SI.com
Wednesday Injury Report: Beating Buffalo Left Titans Battered

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Winning comes with a cost, and the Tennessee Titans’ 42-16 triumph over the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday exacted a physical toll.

Titans players had the day off Wednesday. Good thing too.

Tennessee estimated that more than a dozen players would have been unable to participate in the day’s workout, according to the official NFL injury report. Those who would have sat out included both starting tackles, tight end Jonnu Smith (pictured) and wide receiver A.J. Brown – the two who accounted for the Titans’ three receiving touchdowns against the Bills – three members of the secondary and both of running back Derrick Henry’s backups.

“That was a pretty taxing game for us physically,” coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. “So, we'll have to get healthy quickly for the for the [Houston] Texans this week.”

The official Titans-Texans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

(estimated, no practice held)

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), LB Nick Dzubnar (shoulder), RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), DL DaQuan Jones (foot), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), S Joshua Kalu (shoulder), T Dennis Kelly (groin), T Taylor Lewan (shoulder), RB Jeremy McNichols (ribs), CB Chris Milton (foot), DL Larrell Murchison (ankle), CB Kareem Orr (illness), TE Jonnu Smith (quad), S Kenny Vaccaro (hamstring/calf) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring). Limited participation: CB Malcolm Butler (quad).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: WR Keke Coutee (not injury related) and DE J.J. Watt (not injury related). Limited participation: TE Jordan Atkins (ankle/concussion), LB Dylan Cole (knee), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), OLB Jacob Martin (ankle) and T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder).

