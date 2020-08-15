SI.com
Video: Training Camp Sights, Sounds

David Boclair

If not for the coaches wearing masks, it would have looked just like so many other training camp workouts.

The Tennessee Titans’ on-field session Friday, however, was months in the making. It was the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States that the full roster (at least all the healthy players) was on the field together for actual football drills and more than two weeks since veterans officially reported.

And while the calendar says that it is training camp, for all practical purposes, this was one of the organized team activities (OTAs) that typically take place three months earlier. Given the necessary adjustments to this offseason’s schedule, the NFL and the NFL Players Association elected to replicate much of the pre-camp schedule this month at the expense of preseason games.

Thus, pads were not popping. No one was in them at all. But it was a tangible sign that the Titans and the rest of the NFL are making progress toward the start of the season – and playing actual football before too long.

“I think that's all we know,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We follow the acclimation process throughout the phase one, the phase two. And so, (Friday) was our first day of what would normally be phase three which would be non-padded practices. We're trying to keep guys as distant as possible. I know our coaches are all wearing masks. I'm trying to pull them down to talk and be conscious of those things, and the water bottles that we're using, the throwaways, the small waters and trying to keep guys hydrated and humid, but these guys are all ready to get back to it.”

