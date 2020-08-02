AllTitans
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 43 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 43 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 43 figures into the team’s recent history.

The Tennessee Titans are not ones to go for two too often, relatively speaking.

In the 21 seasons of the Titans era (1999-2019), the Titans have attempted 43 two-point conversions. That ties them for 20th among the NFL’s 32 franchises and is less than two-thirds the number of the league leader, Detroit, which has tried for two 67 times.

The league adopted the two-point conversion in 1994 and in the first five years, as the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Oilers, the franchise attempted 20, an average of one every four games. As the Titans, they have gone for it once every 7.8 games.

Sixteen different players have scored two-point conversions for the Titans. Quarterback Steve McNair, with four, delivered the most. The only others with more than one were wide receivers Kenny Britt and Drew Bennett (two apiece).

Their 21 conversions in the last 21 years are tied for 16th in the league.

Tennessee is one of four NFL teams that has attempted 43 two-point conversions over that span but has been successful more than the other three. Buffalo and Denver each were good on 20 of their tries and Carolina converted 17 times.

Of those attempts, 27 (62.8 percent) have come in losses. The Titans are 11-for-27 in games when they came up short. Perhaps most notable was Mike Vrabel’s decision to try it with 31 seconds remaining against the L.A. Chargers in London. Marcus Mariota’s pass to Taywan Taylor was tipped away, and Tennessee lost 20-19.

In wins, the Titans are a salty 10-for-16. Only two of those successful attempts have come in the past decade.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Confident in Unproven Backup Quarterback

Coaches, teammates say Logan Woodside's effort, experiences while injured in 2019 prove he can step in for Ryan Tannehill if needed.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 44 Days

The NFL's one-time career scoring leader made 44 field goals for the Titans after they twice pulled him out of retirement.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Potential Free Agent Help

The Titans, Texans, Colts and Jaguars have holes in their rosters that potentially could be filled by currently available free agents.

David Boclair

Joseph Brought 'Calm' to Kicking Situation

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman says the Titans' fourth placekicker of 2019 inspired confidence with his practice habits, performances.

Mike Hogan

ESPN Sets Broadcast Crew for Titans' Opener at Denver

David Boclair

Position Coach Confident Beasley Will Fit In -- Once He Shows Up

Titans outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen said he spent a lot of one-on-one time with free agent addition who remains absent from camp.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 45 Days

Under Mike Vrabel, the Titans have given opponents fewer first downs by penalty than any NFL team.

David Boclair

Tannehill Sees Valuable Role for Rookie Running Back

Darrynton Evans experience, potential as a pass-catcher 'can give defenses a hard time.'

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 46 Days

With 46 rushes against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, the 2008 Titans offense showed what it did best.

David Boclair

Robinson Provides Update of Beasley's 'Unexecused' Absence

Titans general manager says the free agent linebacker plans to join the team 'in the near future.'

David Boclair