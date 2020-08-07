AllTitans
Beasley's Unexcused Absence Ends

David Boclair

Vic Beasley is in the house, figuratively speaking.

The free agent outside linebacker can’t enter the Tennessee Titans’ training facility until he has tested negative for COVID-19 on multiple occasions. The good news for the Titans is that Beasley’s unexcused absence ended Friday, when he reported to the facility and was tested for the first time.

PaulKuharsky.com was first to report Beasley’s arrival.

Beasley had been on the Reserve-Did Not Report list since July 28, the day veterans (other than quarterbacks and injured players) arrived for the start of their testing. Beasley was the only one who did not show, and his sustained absence was considered unexcused.

General manager Jon Robinson released a statement on July 30 in which he said Beasley had told him he would join the team “in the near future.”

Players had until Thursday afternoon to opt out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns. It is unclear whether the timing of Beasley’s decision to show up was related to that deadline or merely coincidental.

What is certain is that the Titans finally will have the opportunity to integrate their biggest free agent addition of the offseason into their lineup. he eighth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Titans after five years with the Atlanta Falcons.

With Atlanta, Beasley recorded 37 1/2 sacks, including a league-best 15 1/2 in 2016. He also forced 11 fumbles and scored two touchdowns on fumble returns.

“I mean, you can never have too many pass rushers,” Harold Landry, who led the Titans with nine sacks in 2019, said this week. “… I'm excited and I know (Beasley) is a speed demon off the edge. So, we’re going to see how we can work with this.

“… I'm looking forward to meeting him.”

