Vic Beasley a No-Show for Start of Camp

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Vic Beasley, the Tennessee Titans’ highest profile free agent addition of the offseason, was a no-show Tuesday, when veterans were scheduled to report for the start of training camp.

Beasley was the only one placed on the reserve-did not list among a handful of roster moves that included two fourth-year players being put on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and one big-name draft pickon the reserve-COVID-19 list.

No reason was given for his absence. Coach Mike Vrabel conducted a virtual press conference with local media hours before the transaction was announced and did not address Beasley’s situation.

Beasley, who turned 28 earlier this month, signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with Tennessee on March 22 after five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is fully guaranteed.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) in 2015, he has 37 1/2 sacks in 78 career NFL games. He led the league with 15 1/2 in 2016 and had five or more in each of the last three years.

The Titans’ sack leader over the past five seasons is defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, with 30. Casey was traded to Denver in March. Next are outside linebackers Brian Orakpo (26) and Derrick Morgan (21 1/2), both of who retired following the 2018 season. Next is Wesley Woodyard (17 1/2), who was not re-signed after last season.

Among players on the current roster, third-year outside linebacker Harold Landry has delivered the most sacks for the Titans. He has 13 1/2, including a team-high nine in 2019.

Franchise officials will look to Beasley make a positive impact on the pass rush. First, they have to see him at the team’s training facility.

