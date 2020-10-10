Vrabel: Titans Have Been Available To, Open With Investigators

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said he would not talk about the investigation by the NFL and NFL Players’ Association into whether the Tennessee Titans violated protocols and, therefore, helped fuel the COVID-19 outbreak that has challenged his team for the better part of two weeks.

The third-year head coach, though, did offer that investigators have heard from plenty of people within the franchise.

The league has yet to reveal its findings in the matter or assess any punishment. The expectation is that Tennessee, the first NFL team to experience a significant outbreak (12 players, 10 staff members in fewer than two weeks), will be sanctioned, most likely with a heavy fine and/or the loss of draft picks.

“We have made every coach and player available, just to give you a little background,” Vrabel said Saturday, when the Titans’ training facility opened for the first time since Sept. 28. “They’ve spoken – the league and the players’ association – to every coach and every player. And we’re very confident in the way that we’ve handled that.

“So, it doesn’t concern me when they release that. But we haven’t gotten anything official. We have been in constant communication with them regarding our ability to get back to the building.”

Due to the spread of the coronavirus throughout the organization, Tennessee’s Week 4 game against Pittsburgh was postponed until Week 7 and then its Week 5 matchup with Buffalo was moved from Sunday to Tuesday. There remains uncertainty about the latter because another positive test among the Titans likely will prompt the league to reschedule that contest once again.

People around the league have taken issue with the fact that Titans players gathered for unauthorized, informal workouts after the facility was shut down on Sept. 29. It also has been reported that many around the league believe Tennessee did not adhere to the league’s protocols, including requirements that team personnel wear face masks in the training facility.

Vrabel declined to get into any of the specifics of the situation or to defend the actions of his players, coaches or the franchise. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and safety Kevin Byard took similar stances when they were asked Saturday about recent events.

“We’ve been completely transparent with the NFL, with the NFLPA during this entire process,” Vrabel said. “And we’re going to wait for their summary before commenting further on any of those discussions.”