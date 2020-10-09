Power Rankings: Still a Top 10 Team

The Tennessee Titans did not play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Due to a still-active coronavirus outbreak within the organization, they currently are scheduled play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

The good news is the Titans, to many, are still a top-10 NFL football team.

Tennessee stayed where it was last week in various power rankings. The highest anyone had the Titans was still No. 6. The lowest was 11th. In a few cases, they moved up or down a few spots.

AllTitans takes a look at where national media outlets have the Titans this week:

(Note: the Titans confirmed on additional COVID-19 positive tests Wednesday and Thursday)

Sports Illustrated - 6th (Last week: 11th)

Another Titan went on the COVID-19 list on Monday, and time is running short for the bleeding to stop.

ESPN - 6th (No change from last week)

Considering the defense has given up 60 points over the past two games, this is just right. Fortunately, the offense put up 33 and 30 points, respectively, in those two contests. The teeth of the schedule is approaching, with games against the Bills, Steelers, Colts and Ravens coming up. It is reasonable that the Titans lose the majority of those games, though Tennessee is a team that has a habit of playing up to the competition. Perhaps the biggest obstacle is the recent coronavirus outbreak that decimated the Titans' roster and caused last week's game to be postponed. However, the week off did give players such as Taylor Lewan, Adoree' Jackson and A.J. Brown additional time to get healthy.

NFL.com - 7th (No change from last week)

An outbreak of positive coronavirus tests within the Titans organization forced the team to go dark in Week 4 and presents a massive non-football challenge in the middle of a season that had started with much promise. Good news came Monday, when NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team received no new positive COVID-19 test results to start the week. Same story on Tuesday. The hope is that it stays that way, all while the league and players' union investigate possible protocol violations by the Titans, who've had 21 members of the organization test positive. Football coaches preach about the need for focus and resiliency -- but this is a different animal altogether.

CBS Sports - 7th (No change from last week)

The COVID-19 situation led to a bye week, so now it will be interesting to see how they respond to it. Mike Vrabel is the type of coach who can handle it, but Buffalo is a big challenge this week.

NBC Sports - 7th (No change from last week)

For the love of goodness gracious, Titans. Wear a gosh darn, mother-freaking mask. Is it that hard?????

The Athletic - 12th (No change from last week)

They didn’t play last week but are one of six undefeated teams. Tennessee’s three victories have come by a total of six points. The Titans are scheduled to host the Bills in Week 5.

USA Today - 9th (Last week: 7th)

Worst. Bye. Week. Ever. Here's hoping Tennessee is over COVID-19 hump, ready to play what should be an entertaining game against Buffalo.

Bleacher Report - 11th (Last week: 12th)

It was bound to happen.

Despite the NFL's stringent COVID-19 protocols and how well teams have followed said protocols, it was only a matter of time until a team registered positive tests. And in Week 4, it happened.

According to Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean, the Tennessee Titans have had 20 team personnel (including 10 players) test positive for COVID-19. The team's Week 4 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers has already been rescheduled for Week 7, but if positive cases continue to mount, the Titans' Week 5 tilt with the Buffalo Bills could also be in jeopardy.

Obvious health risks aside, the outbreak puts the 3-0 Titans in quite the bind. The team will now (in a best-case scenario) have to play 13 weeks in a row. All in-person activities in Nashville are off indefinitely – making preparation for the Bills that much more difficult.

Welcome to 2020.

Sporting News - 9th (Last week: 10th)

The Titans will get through another week undefeated but now we will see how they respond to the coronavirus-created adversity. With Mike Vrabel leading them, the expectation is that they will come out as stronger AFC South favorites.

Yahoo Sports - 10th (Last week: 7th)

Let’s just hope the Titans play this week. Their bye week is already accounted for. If the Titans can’t play in Week 5 due to COVID-19 cases, I’m not sure what the NFL would do other than having them finish with 15 games played.

Fox News - 8th (No change from last week)