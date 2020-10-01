Power Rankings: Titans Still Not in Everyone's Top 10

It seems like a moot point as the Tennessee Titans consume themselves with a coronavirus outbreak while they try to prepare for their Week 4 opponent, the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nonetheless, updated power rankings for all 32 NFL teams have been released.

After the Titans’ 31-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, they moved closer to the top 5 on most lists. The most common ranking for the Titans is seventh and their lowest is 12th.

AllTitans takes a look at where various national media outlets have the Titans this week, and what they had to say following their first 3-0 start since 2008.

Sports Illustrated - 11th (Last week: 12th)

Sunday’s win against the Vikings may just be the Titans' identity: Sometimes ugly, but they find ways to win.

ESPN - 6th (Last week: 8th)

What we got wrong: The Titans would have a top-tier defense.

The Titans gave up 480 yards of offense to the Jaguars in Week 2. A struggling Vikings offense dropped 464 yards on them this past Sunday. Opponents have scored 30 points on Tennessee in each of the past two games. There's plenty to correct, starting with a run defense that has been steamrollered the past two weeks. Jacksonville gained 165 yards on the ground, and Minnesota ran for 226. The Titans are fortunate to have a 3-0 record given their defensive shortcomings

NFL.com - 7th (No change from last week)

Stephen Gostkowski is one of the best stories of the young season. He suffered a nightmare Week 1 on Monday Night Football, missing a career-high four kicks and becoming the butt of Twitter jokes for three hours. But Mike Vrabel stuck with the 15th-year veteran, who rewarded the faith of his coach with a monster performance against the Vikings on Sunday: 6 for 6 on field goals, including the go-ahead 55-yard boot in the final two minutes of a 31-30 win. Gostkowski's personal comeback shows resilience and mental toughness, traits that are just as important as a powerful leg in his world. The Titans, who have won their first three games by a combined six points, get the undefeated Steelers in Week 4 and 3-0 Bills in Week 5.

CBS Sports - 7th (Last week: 9th)

They are 3-0 and Ryan Tannehill has played well. But they better tighten up the defense after giving up 30 points each of the past two weeks.

NBC Sports - 7th (Last week: 14th)

The Titans have demanded our respect. It’s (finally) time we gave it to them.

The Athletic - 12th (Last week: 11th)

Stephen Gostkowski is good again. Remember 20 years ago in Week 1 when he missed three field goals and an extra point? It looked like the Titans had not solved their kicking problem from a year ago. But Gostkowski bounced back in a big way and is a big reason why the Titans are 3-0. Ryan Tannehill and the offense deserve credit for connecting on big plays downfield in their win against the Vikings. And the defense, despite a rough day overall, came up big down the stretch. But in a game that was decided by one point, Gostkowski made six field goals, including three in the second half from 50-plus yards out. If he misses one of those, the Titans don’t win this game. Tennessee has won three games by a total of six points. As a point of reference, the Dolphins have outscored their opponents by five points and are 1-2.

USA Today - 7th (Last week: 8th)

They've never lost (10-0) when RB Derrick Henry has at least 25 carries ... so pretty obvious how Tennessee should script its first 25 plays.

Bleacher Report - 12th (No change from last week)

The Tennessee Titans are most assuredly not piling up style points three weeks into the regular season. Tennessee's beleaguered defense has given up 30 points in back-to-back weeks against two teams that have combined for all of one win this season.

But that win didn't come against the Titans, who moved to 3-0 after coming back to erase a 12-point second-half deficit and stun the reeling Vikings.

It wasn't a pretty win—Ryan Tannehill didn't throw a touchdown pass and posted a passer rating of less than 80. But after a relatively quiet start to the season, running back Derrick Henry rolled against Minnesota, racking up 119 rushing yards and finding the end zone twice.

It's hard to say how good these Titans are. Tennessee's opponents so far are a woeful 1-8 combined.

But next Sunday at Nissan Stadium, the Titans will get their first real litmus test of the 2020 season.

In Week 4, the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers come calling.

Sporting News - 10 (Last week: 14)

Remember the Titans made the AFC championship game last season? With Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry up to their dynamic duo tricks, it's not hard to forget anymore. Their defensive woes are manifesting more, but they are still getting key big plays.

Yahoo Sports - 7th (Last week: 9)

We think of Derrick Henry as invincible because he’s so big, but it’s fair to wonder if he can maintain anywhere near this pace of touches. He has 82 carries in three games. Josh Jacobs is second with 68 and nobody else in the NFL through Sunday’s games had more than 58. Through the Titans’ last 12 games, including playoffs, Henry has 304 carries, more than 25 per game. The Titans have gone from ignoring Henry’s prodigious talent for almost three full seasons to trying to wear him out before Halloween.

Fox News - 8th (No change from last week)