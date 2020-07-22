Former Titan on Time With Washington: 'Most Miserable Experience of my Life'

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker called the situation surrounding Washington’s professional football team “toxic poison.”

Compton started his career there and played 57 games for that franchise over five years before he signed with Tennessee in 2018.

“It was the most miserable experience of my life,” Compton said in the latest edition of Bussin’ With the Boys, the podcast he co-hosts with Titans tackle Taylor Lewan. “We all tolerated it because if we complained, they reminded us that 1,000 people out there would take our jobs in a heartbeat.”

In a span of several weeks, Washington has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons more than once. Following intense pressure from corporate sponsors and outsiders, the team announced it would change the Redskins name and logo.

It seemed the bleeding would stop there. Instead, it got worse. Days later, the Washington Post reported that 15 former female employees alleged that they had been sexually harassed during their time with the team. A handful of male employees subsequently were let go or resigned.

To Compton’s point, this is just more of the same from the franchise with which he started his career in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. He and Lewan discussed the scandals on the podcast, part of the Barstool Sports lineup.

“It’s just up in flames. In the locker room, you did the best you could as players,” Compton said in the most recent episode of the podcast, which was released Monday. “Washington [D.C.] is such a melting pot of media, people trying to divide and politics that go on. Upstairs always seemed like a mess, but no one ever knew factual stuff. You could just chalk it up, they could be better about leadership organizationally.

Lewan, of course, has spent the entirety of his career with the Titans (six seasons). He, however, has even heard players talk about the backward culture within Washington’s organization.

“Other people I have talked to have said, ‘it’s a s*** show out there,’” Lewan said.

The turmoil in Washington gives both an opportunity to appreciate the Titans' leadership under head coach Mike Vrable and general manager Jon Robsinon. While Compton only played one season with the Titans (2018), he noticed big differences quickly.

“You would always mention, ‘Hey this is a really well-run organization,’” Lewan said.

Compton responded, “For sure. Jon Robinson sits in meetings. Unless you really needed to talk about something and save face, you never saw [former Washington GM] Bruce Allen around at all. Jon’s really involved. Just the communication from the top down. It all starts at the tip top. If a team has a bad head coach or a bad culture, it’s up to the people above them to get it right.”

Compton said it wouldn’t shock him if the fallout continues in Washington as the franchise continues to search for a new name/logo and clean up a seemingly worsening culture.

At the moment, though, he is glad that people in power are being held accountable for their wrongdoings.

“You hate it for everyone involved,” Compton said. “You hate it for the women involved who have to come out and talk about this. People that are getting called out and held responsible, that’s what you want.”