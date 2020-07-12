Countdown to Kickoff: 64 Days

AllTitans
The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 64 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 64 figures into the team’s recent history.

There was a brief period not long ago when the Tennessee Titans had a hard time getting anyone to the Pro Bowl.

Overall, though, they have been pretty well-represented. From 1999 through 2019 the franchise has notched 64 total Pro Bowl appearances. That is an average of just more than three per year over the last 21 seasons.

Thirty-six different players have gotten there at least once as a member of the Titans. Those appearances were spread out among 16 different positions and include four different quarterbacks, running defensive ends and safeties.

Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who was traded to Denver in March, leads the way with five selections. Eight others, including running backs Eddie George and Chris Johnson, quarterback Steve McNair, defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth and defensive end Jevon Kearse had three apiece. There have been eight two-time Pro Bowlers and 19 others, including current stars, running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and safety Kevin Byard, who have been selected once.

Tennessee had one player in the Pro Bowl from 2011-14. That was cornerback Alterraun Verner in 2013.

That was a stark contrast to the early days of the Titans era. In 2000, when the Titans had the NFL’s best regular-season record (13-3), nine different Titans got the invite. That was five more than in 1999 and seven more than in 2001. Another NFL-best 13-3 season in 2008 produced eight Pro Bowlers, including three members of the starting secondary, cornerback Cortland Finnegan and safeties Michael Griffin and Chris Hope.

At least one player has made the Pro Bowl each of the last five years.

