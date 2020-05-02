AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Carr Calls Mariota 'One of the Best' Teammates

David Boclair

Marcus Mariota made his intentions perfectly clear.

In so doing, the former Tennessee Titans quarterback also made a strong first impression.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spoke to The Athletic this week on a wide variety of subjects, including the addition of Mariota in the opening days of the free agency signing period. Carr said that Raiders coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock alerted him that they intended to pursue the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 and that Mariota reached out almost immediately after a deal was agreed upon.

“I will say this, I’ve been around a lot of good dudes, but (Mariota) is one of the best people that I’ve ever been around,” Carr told The Athletic. “I’ve had a lot of great quarterbacks come into our room and a lot of guys that were excited — E.J. Manuel comes to mind — but Marcus was the first one out of all those guys that right when he signed, he texted me and said, ‘Derek, I am here to fully support you and help in any way that I can, and grow myself as a player and get healthy.’”

Mariota’s deal with the Raiders is for two years and $17.5 million. It includes incentives that could more than double his earnings based on playing time and performance.

Carr has been the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the past six seasons. He has led that team to a winning record just once and never has appeared in a playoff game (he was injured when that franchise reached the postseason in 2016).

“He’s just here to help … and obviously, he is here to compete — we all know that,” Carr said. “This is football. That’s everybody’s job.

“… I gotta be honest with you, it doesn’t even bother me one bit. And that is being completely true to myself. No one outside of who I am is going to push me harder than me.”

And no one seems happier than Carr that Mariota is now his backup.

“I knew ahead of time that Marcus was on the radar, but I didn’t know if Marcus would choose to come here,” he said. “But I’m glad that he did.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Reminiscent Recent Jaguars Teams?

SI.com's post-draft power rankings reveal a lack of confidence in Tennessee's staying power

David Boclair

Veteran Safety Agrees to Contract Terms

Ibraheim Campbell played one game under Mike Vrabel with Houston in 2017

David Boclair

Only One 2017 First-Round Pick to Get Fifth Year

Tennessee will hang on to Adoreé Jackson a little longer than Corey Davis

David Boclair

Predicting the 53-Man Roster: Post-Draft

Depth at wide receiver lacking after that position was not addressed in the draft

David Boclair

Running Back/Returner Senorise Perry Signs With Titans

The 28-year-old veteran played for the Buffalo Bills in 2019

David Boclair

A Fresh Perspective on Dennis Kelly's Contract

The three-year extension likely will keep the veteran tackle in Tennessee just one more year

David Boclair

Tennessee Hall to Honor Henry, Titans

Running back. franchise to receive awards for the best in pro sports

David Boclair

Veteran Cornerback Added to Secondary

A first-round pick in 2006, he was fourth among active players in 2019 with 31 career interceptions.

David Boclair

Mariota Moving On, Sells Nashville Home

The former Tennessee Titans quarterback spent fewer than three years in his latest residence

David Boclair

Journeyman Guard to Boosts Offensive Line Depth

The 28-year-old has been with five other NFL teams and -- most recently -- in the XFL.

David Boclair