Countdown to Kickoff: 89 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 90 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 90 figures into the team’s history.

He was the man behind the man.

Rodney Thomas spent five seasons as the backup to Eddie George at a time when the second-string running back was exactly that – a backup. The change-of-pace back or third-down specialist was not really a thing in the NFL at that time.

He primarily was considered a ball carrier, someone who could give George an occasional break, but he caught 89 passes in 91 career games for the Titans/Oilers.

In 1997, the franchise’s first year in Tennessee, Thomas had 14 receptions, tied for fifth most on the team and twice as many as George had that year.

In the Super Bowl season of 1999, he set a career-high when he caught 81.8 percent of the throws that came his way (nine of 11). One of those went for 26 yards against the Atlanta Falcons and led to a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half that put the Titans ahead to stay.

A third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 1995, Thomas actually led the team with 947 rushing yards as a rookie. He also had 39 receptions that season (43.8 percent of his total for the franchise).

The then-Houston Oilers drafted George the next year and Thomas had to adjust. For the rest of his career, he was a role player but a valuable one. His carries over the next five seasons (244) were fewer than he had in his first year (251), but since the AFL-NFL merger of 1970 only 11 running backs caught more passes for the Titans/Oilers. 

News

Countdown to Kickoff: 90 Days

Cornerback Jason McCourty was in the right place at the wrong time for Tennessee.

David Boclair

Titans Wrestle With Training Camp Uncertainty

Everything from the start date to locker room design could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Hogan

Two-Time All-Pro on A.J. Brown: An 'Animal'

Chad Johnson willing to wager on even more from Tennessee Titans wide receiver in 2020.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 91 Days

The biggest of A.J. Brown's many big plays in 2019 covered 91 yards.

David Boclair

No Fans at Titans Games Would Cost Nashville

As many as 10,000-plus visitors come to town to cheer on the visiting team.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 92 Days

Remembering one of the many times cornerback Cortland Finnegan got all he could out of a particular moment.

David Boclair

Would Titans Bring Back Ryan Succop?

General manager Jon Robinson says it's possible, but plans to let Greg Joseph 'bang away' for now.

Mike Hogan

Byard Discusses One Of His 'Biggest Milestones'

Ability to purchase a home for his mother, which he did recently, ranks among the Titans safety's career highlights.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 93 Days

Recalling the 2007 season, when Vince Young was at his dual-threat best.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Most Underrated Players

DaQuan Jones, Zach Cunningham, Anthony Castonzo and Zach Cunningham rarely -- if ever -- get the recognition they deserve.

David Boclair