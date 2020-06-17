Countdown to Kickoff: 89 Days

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 90 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 90 figures into the team’s history.

He was the man behind the man.

Rodney Thomas spent five seasons as the backup to Eddie George at a time when the second-string running back was exactly that – a backup. The change-of-pace back or third-down specialist was not really a thing in the NFL at that time.

He primarily was considered a ball carrier, someone who could give George an occasional break, but he caught 89 passes in 91 career games for the Titans/Oilers.

In 1997, the franchise’s first year in Tennessee, Thomas had 14 receptions, tied for fifth most on the team and twice as many as George had that year.

In the Super Bowl season of 1999, he set a career-high when he caught 81.8 percent of the throws that came his way (nine of 11). One of those went for 26 yards against the Atlanta Falcons and led to a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half that put the Titans ahead to stay.

A third-round pick out of Texas A & M in 1995, Thomas actually led the team with 947 rushing yards as a rookie. He also had 39 receptions that season (43.8 percent of his total for the franchise).

The then-Houston Oilers drafted George the next year and Thomas had to adjust. For the rest of his career, he was a role player but a valuable one. His carries over the next five seasons (244) were fewer than he had in his first year (251), but since the AFL-NFL merger of 1970 only 11 running backs caught more passes for the Titans/Oilers.