Countdown to Kickoff: 95 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 95 days away. So, today we look at how the number 95 figures into the team’s history.

In the four seasons that Jon Robinson has been general manager of the Tennessee Titans, he has had two head coaches and has turned over nearly the entire roster.

One thing that has been consistent is his team’s performance in the run game – on offense and defense.

In 2019, the Titans allowed 95 first downs rushing.

It was not a dominant effort. In fact, they barely ranked in the top half of the league in that regard (they were 14th). Among the teams that allowed fewer were Arizona, Detroit and Chicago, clubs that did not exactly have a championship air about them.

It was, however, nine fewer than the number first downs rushing by Tennessee’s offense. Led by Derrick Henry, the Titans were one of 13 teams with more than 100 first downs rushing.

Each of Robinson’s four years in charge, his teams have had more first downs rushing than they have allowed. The rundown: 115-70 in 2016, 97-68 in 2017, 106-98 in 2018 and 104-95 in 2019.

Only five other teams can say the same thing, Baltimore, Dallas, New England, New Orleans and Pittsburgh. None of those teams – like the Titans – have finished with a losing record over that stretch (the Ravens, Cowboys and Saints each went 8-8 once). All of them – like the Titans –made the playoffs at least twice in those four seasons led by the Patriots, a perfect four-for-four.

As the NFL continues to evolve, rules changes and offensive schemes increasingly favor the forward pass.

Yet running the ball – and stopping the run – never goes out of style. And Robinson has given the Titans a classic look.

