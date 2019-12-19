TitanMaven
Thursday Injury Report: A Step Back for Jackson?

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said Thursday that cornerback Adoreé Jackson could be available in a limited role – specifically third down – Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

That possibility seemed less likely a short time later when Thursday’s injury report was released.

Jackson was one of three Titans who did not practice. Running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Adam Humphries were the others.

It is not unusual for players to miss a day or more of practice yet still play in the game. However, Thursday is when teams typically spend the bulk of their time working through third-down packages and situations.

Jackson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s workout. So, either that work created an issue with his recovery from a foot injury, which has caused him to miss the last two contests, or his role against the Saints likely won’t involve much time on third down.

Jackson, a first-round pick in 2017, played every game in his first two NFL seasons. This year, he missed one game in late October in addition to the last two.

In 11 contests, he has made 40 tackles and has broken up seven passes. Half of his tackles, including a career-high 10 against Jacksonville on Nov. 24, came in the three games after his return to action. He was injured again Dec. 1 at Indianapolis.

“I think he was playing well when unfortunately, he suffered a setback, and now [we’re] just trying to work him back in there and see what his availability can be for us this week,” Vrabel said prior to the day’s practice. “It may be a third-down role, we’ll see. We’ll see how he comes out of practice.”

The complete Titans-Saints injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not participate: Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle) and Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

Limited participation: Corey Davis, WR (ankle) and Dion Lewis, RB (ankle).

Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Kalif Raymond, WR (knee) and Wesley Woodyard, LB (knee).

NEW ORLEANS

Did not participate: Vonn Bell, S (knee) and Larry Warford, G (knee).

Limited participation: Kiko Alsonso, LB (quadricep); Terron Armstead, T (ankle); C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S (concussion); Andrus Peat, G (forearm); Ryan Ramczyk, T (knee) and Patrick Robinson, CB (calf).

Full participation: none.

