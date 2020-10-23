Friday Injury Report: Nothing But Good News

The news was all good for the Tennessee Titans on the injury front Friday.

Every player listed on their injury report took part in the day’s workout and no one was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The means:

• Tight end Jonnu Smith, who sustained an ankle injury that knocked him out of the victory over Houston, looks ready to go.

• Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was added to the injury report Thursday, when he did not participate in the practice, looks ready to go.

• Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who has dealt with a number of health issues in his first season with Tennessee, looks good to go.

• Even first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, is available, if needed. Wilson has yet to make his NFL debut but is now as close as he has been to doing so.

The Steelers ruled out two players, cornerback Mike Hilton and fullback Derek Watt, for the matchup between the AFC’s last remaining unbeaten teams.

The complete Titans-Steelers injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), DL DaQuan Jones (foot), T Dennis Kelly (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (illness), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) and T Isaiah Wilson (illness).

Sunday status: Out – none; Questionable -- none.

PITTSBURGH

Injured reserve: LB Devin Bush (knee). Did not practice:, CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring). Full participation: G David DeCastro (abdomen), WR Diontae Johnson (back), C Maurkice Pouncey (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related).

Sunday status: Out – Hilton and Watt; Questionable – none.