Thursday Injury Report: A.J. Brown's Knee an Issue Again

NASHVILLE – A.J. Brown is back on the Tennessee Titans’ injury report.

The second-year wide receiver did not practice Thursday, a day when virtually every other Titans player was a full participant according to the team’s official release. Brown was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report and was a full participant in the one regular workout the Titans had prior to Sunday’s victory against Houston.

The expectation this week has been that the Titans will have their full complement of pass catchers for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup of the AFC’s final two unbeaten teams.

That has not been the case since Week 1 at Denver. Brown missed the next two contests with a knee injury, and then fellow wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries missed time (Davis two games, Humphries one game) due to the coronavirus. Tight end MyCole Pruitt also missed the last two contests because of the virus.

“Being down a few guys the past couple weeks has been tough,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “Proud of the way our other guys stepped up and played big for us.”

Brown has 17 receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns in his three appearances. He has at least one touchdown catch in each of the two games since his return from injury. His nine touchdown catches over the last 11 weeks of the regular season, starting with Week 12 of 2019, are at least two more than any other NFL player.

His status Friday will be closely scrutinized.

The complete Titans-Steelers injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee) and T Isaiah Wilson (illness). Full participation: OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), DL DaQuan Jones (foot), T Dennis Kelly (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (illness) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle).

PITTSBURGH

Did not practice: LB Devin Bush (knee), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), and FB Derek Watt (hamstring). Limited participation: QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related). Full participation: G David DeCastro (abdomen), WR Diontae Johnson (back), C Maurkice Pouncey (foot), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related).