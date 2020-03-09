Brady Latest: Patriots Waiting to Hear from QB

It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady ever plays another game for the New England Patriots.

For now, the Patriots are content to play the waiting game.

That is the latest on the NFL’s winningest quarterback, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, who reported Sunday night that the next move in negotiations with New England is Brady’s.

According to Yates, the Patriots pursued an extension during training but were rebuffed, which has led to the current offseason’s top storyline. Brady, who has won 219 regular season games and 30 playoff contests, including six Super Bowls, in 20 years with New England is a little more than a week away from unrestricted free agency. The Tennessee Titans are one of the teams reportedly in the mix – some reports have called them a favorite – to acquire him.

Brady has earned more than $235 million in his career but has made more than $20 million in a season just once, via spotrac.com That was in 2019, when he earned $23 million, of which $20.25 million was paid as a signing bonus. Five times between 2003 and 2018 his pay included restructure bonuses.

Nine quarterbacks earned more than he did last season.

Marcus Mariota earned $20.922 million from the Titans in 2019 on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He lost the starting job to Ryan Tannehill after six weeks, will become a free agent next week and is expected to generate interest from multiple teams.

Tannehill was named NFL Comebacker Player of the Year and made his first Pro Bowl appearance as a replacement for Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. He too is scheduled to become a free agent and the Titans have been non-committal about their plans for him and their quarterback situation in general.

Chances are, they too are waiting to see what happens with Brady and the Patriots.