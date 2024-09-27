Trade Speculation Building Around Titans Superstar
The Tennessee Titans have gotten off to a dreadful 0-3 start, so, not surprisingly, the rumor mill has begun to churn for the club.
And who could be the top name available in the event that the Titans decide to start making some trades? Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has mentioned Hopkins as a potential trade candidate, which makes perfect sense given Tennessee's situation.
Hopkins is in the final year of his deal, and if the Titans aren't contending (and it looks like they aren't), it doesn't seem likely that the team will re-sign him in free agency.
Given the fact that Hopkins is 32 years old and Tennessee may have to go into rebuilding mode (or at least retooling mode), trading him now to recoup some value may be the best way to go.
Hopkins has gotten off to a slow start in 2024, having logged just eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown through three games. He showed some signs of life in Week 3, catching six passes for 73 yards and a score against the Green Bay Packers, but his overall numbers have been underwhelmiing.
Of course, that isn't all Hopkins' fault.
The Titans have gotten miserable quarterback play from Will Levis, and the offensive line has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster.
All of that is playing a role in Hopkins not delivering top-notch numbers, and while he may be declining, he is just one season removed from hauling in 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tennessee may not be able to get a haul in return for Hopkins, but it should at least be able to salvage one or two draft picks for the five-time Pro Bowler.
The Titans will face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.
