Commanders Place Former Titans QB on IR
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will miss at least the first four games of the season for the Washington Commanders after getting placed on injured reserve.
Mariota was placed on injured reserve due to a chest injury. He suffered the injury during practice this week and now it will force him to miss some time.
In a corresponding move, the Commanders signed rookie quarterback Sam Hartman off of the practice squad to be the No. 3 quarterback. Jeff Driskel will move into the primary backup role.
Mariota was primed to be the main backup quarterback to begin the year behind No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels. He likely wouldn't have seen the field, but he would have been first in line if something happened.
While it has been quite some time since Mariota last played for the Titans, he's a name that fans still keep an eye on. Mariota is still one of the biggest disappointments in recent history.
Originally drafted by Tennessee with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota never lived up to the hype.
Throughout his nine-year NFL career so far, Mariota has played in 90 games. He has completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 15,820 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions. Mariota has also picked up 2,064 yards and 17 scores on the ground.
Fans are split on Mariota. Some still like him and like to see him succeed, while others are still sour over the way things went for him with the Titans.
Hopefully, Mariota is able to make a quick and full recovery and only miss four games. If things go according to play in Washington, he won't see a single snap this season unless a blowout occurs or the Commanders have locked up playoff seeding.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!