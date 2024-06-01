Watch: Titans HC Mic'd Up During Practice
NASHVILLE — As Tennessee Titans fans eagerly await the start of the 2024 National Football League regular season, it's still early in Brian Callahan's tenure as the head coach of the Titans. He's yet to lose a game, and we're just three months away from the season opener at Solider Field on September 8 against the Chicago Bears.
While it's too soon to predict the outcome of Callahan's first head coaching job, there's a sense of hope as he's building relationships with the players on a foundation of mutual respect.
Titans fans recently enjoyed an exclusive video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that offered an intriguing look into Brian Callahan's coaching process. The footage featured his hands-on approach, tactical discussions with players, and his emphasis on teamwork.
Another indicator of Callahan's relationship-building is how former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie respond to the former Bengals offensive coordinator, now Titans head coach.
Callahan mentioned the importance of having those players on the team during Wednesday's press conference following OTA's.
"Really fantastic football players. That's the first thing we always want as many good players as we can find and those two fit the bill," Callahan said. "But then there's just an element of familiarity. I love seeing both of them every day. It gives me some comfort. That part's nice. And then again, they've got some, Tyler (Boyd) in particular, because he's been in the system, allows him to have some wisdom and be able to impart some advice on guys in terms of the system.
"He's been in it for a long time. So it's a really valuable person to have in here for our receivers and for me. And Chido is just everything you ever want your football players to be about. He's about it. And he's a huge addition for us on the defensive side."
