Watch: Titans' JC Latham Takes On Megasled
Tennessee Titans' new offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, introduced his new linemen to an "old school" sled. It's not traditional, and weighing 380 pounds, it's certainly not a sled every team uses, which makes it even more impressive once players do.
Now, most NFL players are able to handle a 380-pound sled without any issues. But it's still impressive when they find the leverage to push it around. And Titans' first-round pick JC Latham needed one try to figure it out.
"Some of the old school sleds, they don't really give you that same balance issue," Callahan told reporters at rookie minicamp. "And they're really hard to move. I can't tell you how hard those things are to move and to move straight because they tip and they're off balance. They're meant to really stress guys' ability to strengthen their core, keeping their hands tight and be able to drive a sled vertically as opposed to getting all off kilter."
Latham is making the transition to left tackle after playing the right side at Alabama. He's expected to make an impact from day one, and with Callahan helping him grow, he could be the next building block for Tennessee's offensive line.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!