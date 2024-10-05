Why the Titans Should Trade Star WR
The Tennessee Titans have been rumored to be a team to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline. One name to keep a close eye on will be star veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported this morning that Hopkins will be a name to watch on the trade market leading up to the deadline.
Hopking certainly does make sense as a potential trade candidate. It would be wise for the Titans to make a move with him this year.
Why the Tennessee Titans Should Trade DeAndre Hopkins
There are a few reasons why Tennessee should make the move now to trade Hopkins.
First and foremost, he's already 32 years old. He isn't getting any younger and the Titans are not close to competing for a Super Bowl. Moving on from him while he still has a decent amount of value would be smart.
If the team was to trade Hopkins now, they could get a decent draft pick. That pick could be use to help the team long-term.
Another reason to keep in mind is the fact that Tennesse has other good pieces at wide receiver. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd are both on the roster. They are capable of handling the majority of the workload. Treylon Burks could also use a bigger opportunity.
Burks is another reason for a potential Hopkins trade. The former No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has failed to live up to the hype. With that in mind, the Titans need to give him a bigger role to find out whether or not he can turn things around.
Should Burks not be able to develop and get his career back on track, they could move on from him as well.
Obviously, the biggest reason is that Tennessee is not ready to compete and Hopkins is at a "win-now" window in his career. The fit just doesn't make a ton of sense for either side.
Placing him on the trade block would be wise. If they get a good offer that could help them add more young talent that fits the current trajectory of the team, the Titans should pull the trigger and move him immediately.
