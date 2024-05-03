NFL Exec Makes Scary Prediction About Titans' T'Vondre Sweat
The Tennessee Titans took a shot on Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat with the 38th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The pick came as a bit of a surprise, with some calling it a stretch, while others believe it could turn out to be a homerun.
Those inside NFL buildings feel the same bag of mixed emotions. Some see it working out for the Titans while other don't. So much so, that one executive told The Athletic that "the guy is going to break your heart."
Sweat has some concerns coming out of Texas for playing at roughly 380 pounds and getting in some legal trouble with a DWI prior to draft night. Still, Tennessee decided to take a shot on him, pairing him with Jeffrey Simmons for the next several years, looking to create a dominant defensive line.
Things could work. While some are iffy on the selection, others see the potential much like the Titans.
"At his worst, he will control the A-gaps, which is valuable," another executive told The Athletic. "There is real value in that. It’s just, where do you take that pick?"
The Titans likely see Sweat as an immediate starter on the inside. With his second-round stock, he'll need to make immediate contributions before he sees more people labeling him a worry.
