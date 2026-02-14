Hall of Fame QB Praises Titans' Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh's hire as the Tennessee Titans' latest head coach left little room for criticism, as he almost immediately his the trail blazing with a subsequent string of assistant hires. Now, with the staff rounded out and expected roster changes on deck, Saleh has already earned a certain level of trust and comfort from a fanbase that has little of either left to give.

Saleh, beyond the bounds of Nashville, has seen support from across the league, inside and out. Most recently, as reported by Jim Wyatt, Hall of Fame passer Steve Young added to the coach's resume of long-standing positivity.

"He is a super dynamic personality, and he really understands people," Young started. "And I think he's learned a ton. In my mind, he is so much better of a coach because he went to the Jets… You know what he is defensively, but how he manages the organization – and the quarterback. He can be useful to the quarterback, and can really help him. I just think he has seen it now."

A Dynamic Coach, and Personality

Saleh, in spite of a tenure in New York with the Jets that ended sourly, has never been doubted for his ability to helm a defense. Not only is he calling those plays in Tennessee, but bringing in Brian Daboll to coordinate the offense across from him suggests he's taking that aspect just as seriously.

Tennessee Titans new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He has an elite ability to communicate, and he keeps peoples' attention," Young continued, lauding Saleh. "In football, no one wants to go ram into each other – it's not natural. You have to find inspiration, and common goals and common bonds, and shared common experiences. Truthfully, an elemental love for each other. And Robert, that's what he does. He creates that intensity.

"So, you think: What is the secret to football? A lot of guys don't get it. Robert gets it."

The Secret to Football

Whether it's intensity, communication, inspiration, or a mixture of all three, something about Saleh suggests to Young that he can succeed on the highest level. According to the NFL legend, he has the key to the gridiron; naturally, he'd be bringing that to Nashville.

Fans won't really know what they're in for with Saleh until the season starts later this year, but every move he's made from the top chair thus far suggests a coach who is ready to get things right this time, and he certainly has all the tools to do so.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!