WATCH: Titans Release Update on Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE — It might seem like a long time away, but 2027 is rapidly approaching. The Tennessee Titans are in the process of building a new stadium, and games are expected to be played there three years from now.
The Titans released a video update of the progress toward building the new Nissan Stadium.
Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill told reporters during the NFL Owners meeting that he hopes the new stadium will lead to premium events coming to Nashville, including the Super Bowl.
"We have great relationships with (the NFL)," Nihill said to tennesseetitans.com. "We have been talking with them from the beginning about this being a stadium where the NFL should host a Super Bowl and we are very active in those conversations in trying to put ourselves in the best position to get a Super Bowl as soon as possible."
According to Nihill, 2029 is the earliest the Titans can host a Super Bowl. He expressed
"I think the NFL loves Nashville, and they love the design of the new stadium. That doesn't mean there aren't many, many details to work out to ultimately get awarded a Super Bowl. But I am absolutely optimistic that at some point the Super Bowl will (be) in Nashville."
